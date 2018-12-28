WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Fair Haven’s speed was enough to overcome Hartford, New York’s size in a 70-44 victory in the finals of the Whitehall Tournament in boys basketball Friday night.
The Slaters are now 5-0.
They overcame a small deficit after one period and pulled away, led by the 17-point effort of Andrew Ferrara.
Joey Gannon added 16 points and Parker Morse had 10 for the Slaters.
Gavin Darfler had 20 and Kyle Eastman 16 for Hartford.
Whitehall defeated Poultney in the consolation game.
Brattleboro 62, MSJ 53
BRATTLEBORO — An Adam Newton 3-point dagger short-circuited a Mounties rally, helping lift Brattleboro 62-53 over Mount St. Joseph in an inter-divisional Marble Valley League basketball game Friday.
The Mounties rallied to within four points with three minutes left when Newton (nine points) struck and Brattleboro was able to pad its lead down the stretch. The Mounties had trailed at halftime 28-21.
Tyler Millerick had 13 points and Jack Price 10 to help overcome a 28-point effort by MSJ’s Logan Montilla.
“They are big, athletic and they are definitely a sleeper,” said MSJ coach Chris Charbonneau of the Division I Colonels, who are 2-3 with three close losses against quality teams.
D-II MSJ fell to 3-2.
“My kids played awesome. They played 32 minutes,” Charbonneau said. “I couldn’t be any prouder. I am one happy coach tonight.
“It was a great atmosphere and it will help us in big games later this year.”
Leo Carranza had eight points and Logan Starling and Maddox Traynor six apiece for MSJ, which completes its tough six-game road swing to start the season with a game at Bellows Falls on Jan 8.
MSJ will play its first home game on Jan. 11, hosting Mount Anthony.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Middlebury 4, Rutland 3
MIDDLEBURY — Aleta Mathers had a pair of goals and Lydia Deppman stopped 25 shots, leading Middlebury over Rutland High School, 4-3, on the first day of the Middlebury Holiday Tournament on Friday. It was the Raiders’ first loss in four games this season.
The Raiders outshot the Tigers 28-16 but Middlebury improved to 3-2 while dropping the Raiders to 3-1.
Isabel Crossman had a goal and an assist for the Raiders, scoring unassisted while assisting an Alexis Patterson goal. Brianna Beauchamp also scored for the Raiders with an assist from Ella Lowkes.
Izzy Pistilli and Carlisle Brush had the other Tigers goals.
Rutland will return to Middlebury on Saturday to face CVU (at 1 p.m.), which beat Spaulding 5-0 earlier Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 64, Poultney 14
PROCTOR — Proctor got out to a big lead early and eased into a 64-14 victory over winless Poultney in Marble Valley League basketball Friday.
Lyndsey Elms led the way with 20 points, followed by Allie Almond with 13, Maddie Flanders with 11 and Maggie McKearin with nine. All 12 available players got plenty of court time for the 3-2 Phantoms.
Cassidy Mack had a good showing for Poultney, challenging the Proctor defense and scoring six points.
Proctor has six days off before hosting Sharon Academy on Thursday.
“I don’t know much about them,” said coach Chris Hughes, “but for us it’s more about working on our defense and rebounding and then seeing it in a game.”
