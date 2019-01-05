FAIR HAVEN — The Slaters had to battle from behind to beat Windsor on Saturday.
Windsor held a 25-22 lead over Fair Haven at the half behind Olivia Rockwood, who scored all of her 12 points in the first quarter.
The Slaters stepped up the defense in the second half with Kerigan Disorda and Kaylee Brown clamping down on Rockwood during Fair Haven's 43-30 victory in Marble Valley League basketball action Saturday.
Ryleigh Coloutti scored 21 points for Fair Haven and also helped guarding Rockwood.
Courtney Brewster had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Slaters who are 6-2 and host Brattleboro on Friday.
"I want to say that we shot 77 percent from the foul line today," said Slater coach Kyle Wilson who was very pleased with that stat.
Windsor, 5-2, got eight points from Ashley Grela.
Lyndon 34, Mill River 32
NORTH CLARENDON — Keagan Wheeler scored 11 points to lead Lyndon Institute to a 34-32 win over Mill River in non-league basketball Saturday.
"It was our best game of the year as for effort," said Mill River coach Ken Webb. "I told them in practice that if they gave a solid 32 minutes of effort good things will happen. We had a chance at the end but didn't get a shot off."
Emerson Pomeroy led the Minutemen with nine points and Jessica Roberts added six.
Mill River, 2-8, is at Rutland on Tuesday.
The Vikings improved to 3-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 60, Bellows Falls 30
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys doubled up over Bellows Falls 60-30 in Marble Valley League basketball action Saturday.
It was a nice turn-around for the Blue Devils. The Terriers beat Poultney 61-57 in Westminster earlier this season.
"We had a good week of practice. We were off since last Friday and the boys put together a solid 32 minutes of basketball. It was good," Blue Devil coach Bob Coloutti said.
Levi Haviland scored 13 points and had a dozen rebounds for Poultney. John Baker added 12 and Taylor Dunlap added 10.
The Blue Devils are 3-4 and host Twin Valley on Friday.
Bellows Falls is 3-2.
Proctor 56, Long Trail 32
MANCHESTER — Proctor cruised to a 56-32 victory over Long Trail on Saturday.
"Conner McKearin and Brennon Crossmon got us going early by hitting some big shots," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
McKearin's 24-point output included six 3-point field goals and Crossmon had three 3-pointers on his way to a 12-point evening.
The Phantoms had the game in hand by halftime, leading 31-8.
"The kids played great. They came out with a lot of energy tonight," Eaton said.
Solomon Parker had a stellat floor game to go ith his eight points for the Phantoms.
The Phantoms (4-3) will try to build on the win when they travel down to Ludlow to meet Black River on Friday.
Fall Mountain 46, Springfield 41
SPRINGFIELD — Noah Zierfus led Springfield with 11 points all in the second half.
Damian Warner added eight points and Greg Otis and Jake Stepler each had six for the Cosmos.
The score was knotted at 39-39 before the Wildcats pulled away.
Springfield is 1-6.
"We don't have much experience in close games. Hopefully we can learn from this. We need to work on situational basketball," said Springfield Mike Ruppel
WOMENS' BASKETBALL
CSJ 67, SUNY Delhi 65
The College of Saint Joseph women's basketball team withstood a tough challenge challenge from SUNY Delhi to pull out a 67-65 win Saturday to improve to 4-10.
Rachel Brunell led the Fighting Saints with 17 points.
Samiaya Salley of Delhi topped all scores with 28 points.
MENS' BASKETBALL
Western Connecticut State 67, Castleton 53
CASTLETON — Aaron Samuel scored 14 points to lead Western Connecticut State past Castleton 67-53 on Saturday.
Eric Shaw and Casey Belade each had 10 points for the 3-9 Spartans.
