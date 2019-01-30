FAIR HAVEN — About four minutes into the second period, a lifeless Fair Haven team was trailing 15-3 against rival Mill River. About an hour later, the Slaters walked off the court with a 45-40 victory in a big Marble Valley League boys game Wednesday night.
It was all Fair Haven for about nine minutes with a 22-0 run that bridged the second and third periods, all coming off its newfound defensive intensity. That staked the Slaters to a 25-15 lead that was never headed, although the Minutemen came close.
The Slaters started the second period with in-your-face play and fast footwork that forged a remarkable turnaround, from 3-point shooting to some scintillating transition play.
Aubrey Ramey had 10 points and Joey Gannon nine, and sophomore point man Kohlby Murray added nine to go with some electric passes that created layups and got Slaters fans off their feet.
“Our defense was our offense tonight. When we went from our zone trap in the first quarter to man to man it really helped pick up our intensity,” said assistant Fair Haven coach Greg Cummings. “I’m really happy for the boys, especially with how we started off.”
It was all Mill River in the opening minutes as Zach Ames hit 3s from both corners and Aidan Botti a third to help get the Minutemen off to an 11-0 lead. Fair Haven, meanwhile, looked like the same team that struggled to get the ball into good shooting position in Saturday’s loss to Brattleboro.
But after Mill River’s Tyler Shelvey attacked the rim with for a 15-3 lead, the Minutemen barely sniffed anything inside the paint until the third period.
Gannon’s 3-pointer and inside dish to Andrew Ferrara unleashed the Slaters offense and by the end of the second period they’d turned an 11-3 deficit into a 15-13 shortfall.
Fair Haven then scored the first 12 points of the third period to put the Minutemen into a big hole.
“They extended their defense beyond the 3-point line with ball pressure and denial and we’ve got to attack that,” said Minuteman coach Jack Rogers. “We did not run our offense to score.”
Will Grabowski led the 7-5 Minutemen with 15 points, Shelvey added 11 and Ames eight.
Fair Haven is now 8-3.
Mill River made a good run to cut the lead to two points in the third period, and were within one at 41-40 in the fourth, but each time the Slaters stayed poised and came up with an answer.
Shelvey hit two free throws and a driving layup and free throw to spark an 8-0 run in the third period. But Murray hit one of his three treys and Zack Ellis two free throws to make it 30-23. Ellis had been awarded three shots on a disputed foul after he’d grabbed a defensive rebound with time waning, then heaved the ball blindly toward the goal from some 80 feet.
The fourth period was a scoring fest by contrast to the rest of the game, with Mill River winning it 17-15. Fair Haven led by as many as 11 with the help of some pretty transition play, one of the baskets a Ramey transition layup off a blind Murray pass.
After a Shelvey layup, an Ames stickback and Grabowski’s trey, it was 41-40 but the Slaters beat the press for a Gannon layup off another nice Murray feed. That got the Slaters to the final minute with the lead, and their defense and two free throws by Ellis finished off the victory.
