FAIR HAVEN - That one-sided loss to CVU at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym is a distant memory thanks to the Fair Haven girls basketball team's sweep of its games in its own Mary Canfield Holiday Invitational.
The Slaters followed up Friday night's 38-30 win over Mount Abraham with a 54-30 victory over Mill River on Saturday night to push their record to 4-2.
Slater sophomore Ryleigh Coloutti was named the Canfield's Outstanding Player after scoring 23 against Mount Abe and 15 more in Saturday night's contest.
Coloutti said the two wins erased a lot of frustration.
"This helped a lot," Coloutti said. "I am used to scoring a lot more than one point (against CVU) and I don't think we realized how tough of a team they are."
Coloutti pointed out that coach Kyle Wilson's Slater teams are known for their defense so the 27-point explosion that buried Mill River in the first quarter was a treat for the fans that packed the gym.
"We got off to a really nice start and our tempo was great," Wilson said. "that's what we want to do.
"Kerigan Disorda does a lot of nice things for us especially defensively."
Disorda also scored the first four points for the Slaters and then Katrina Bean knocked down a 3-point field goal to push the lead to 7-1.
The Slaters were just getting started. Coloutti had two 3-pointers in the opening quarter and Abby Brown had another. When those eight minutes were over, the Slaters were sitting atop a 27-7 lead.
They took a 36-14 lead into halftime and the game was never close.
Despite the lopsided margin, the 1-4 Minutemen never quit.
"One thing I will say about our team is that we keep fighting. When we got down by 20 we could have hung our heads, but we kept battling," Mill River coach Ken Webb said.
He hopes to see more of that fight on Dec. 27 when the Minutemen travel to Middlebury to play the team they have already beaten.
"Our defensive energy was great and that is what we feed off," Wilson said.
The Slaters have a lengthy layoff, swinging back into action Jan. 3 against Mount Anthony.
Coloutti had three 3-pointers on her way to that 15-point evening. Bean and Theresa Culpo added six points apiece and Courtney Brewster had five.
Leading the Minutemen in scoring was McKenna Ludden with nine. Katelyn Schutt and Emerson Pomeroy added five each.
Coloutti said it was not difficult for the Slaters to keep their foot on the pedal even after carving out that big first-quarter lead.
"Coach Wilson is always saying to keep pushing. His expectations are for us to always play hard," she said.
Joining Coultti on the All-Tournament Team were Brewster and Mill River's Molly Bruso.
NOTES: Mary Canfield was a tireless worker on behalf of Fair Haven athletics and a former booster club president. She was also heavily involved in Fair Haven Post 49 baseball. She died in the fall of 2006 and in 2007 this event was dedicated to her and has been played in her name since. ... Mary's husband Bill Canfield passed out the awards. ... All four teams in the event wore Columbia blue warm-up tops commemorating the Mary Canfield Invitational.
