SPRINGFIELD — Outscoring Springfield 32-7 in the middle two periods, the Fair Haven boys basketball team rolled to a 69-31 win Friday night in a Marble Valley League game at Dressel Gym.
A 3-2 zone that sometimes morphed into a 2-1-2 and 1-3-1 gave the Springfield offense fits as the Cosmos had just three field goals combined in periods two and three.
The win was the first for the Division II Slaters after losses to Division I foes Middlebury and Rutland, leaving the Slaters at 7-2. Springfield fell to 1-8 after being swept in the season series against Fair Haven.
“We struggled against the zone,” admitted Springfield coach Mike Ruppel. “We needed to do better. You know we did well against the press in bringing the ball up, but once they fell back into the zone we had problems.”
On energy and some decent shooting, the Cosmos were facing a respectable 19-13 deficit after one period. Then the zone showed its effectiveness.
“We weren’t moving our feet enough,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “Once we started trapping and got moving things got much better.”
And they did get very much better as the Slaters closed out the second quarter on a 17-0 run to pretty much decide the game at 36-15 at the break.
Then, to start the second half, Slater Aubrey Ramey went on an 11-0 personal run to give him 19 points on the night.
Fair Haven did a lot of things right in this game. Along with the zone defense, the Slaters controlled the boards; sometimes the only players under the defensive boards were all wearing Slater blue. In addition, the offensive flow was unselfish.
“We did share the ball and as a result we got some easy shots,” said Prenevost.
Other double-figure scorers for Fair Haven were Parker Morse with 11 and Zach Ellis with 10. Noah Zierfus had 14 to lead the Cosmos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.