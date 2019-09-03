BRATTLEBORO — Fair Haven got its girls soccer season off to an impressive start with a 4-0 Southern Vermont League win over Brattleboro Tuesday.
The Division II Slaters, a veteran club coming off a 7-7 2018 regular season, led 2-0 at the break and piled on two more goals against a D-I foe.
Strikers/midfielders Megan Ezzo (two goals, one assist), Brittany Love (one goal, one assist) and Emma Briggs (one goal, two assists) did all the damage for Fair Haven.
The Slaters also got solid midfield play from Bella Carrabino an Ryleigh Coloutti and strong performances in the back from defenders Courtney Brewster and Sam Barker, and goalie Emma Ezzo.
The Colonels put five shots on frame and Ezzo handled them cleanly.
“They had some nice opportunities but Emma is experienced and tough to get around,” said coach Ian Akin.
“Brattleboro as a good test, a talented team,” he said. “It’s always nice to start with a win but there’s room for improvement.”
The Slaters will have their home opener on Friday when Middlebury comes to visit.
Burlington 6, Rutland 2
BURLINGTON — Sage Smith had a penalty kick among her two goals in leading Burlington over Rutland 6-2 in girls nonleague soccer on Tuesday.
The Seahorses forged a 3-1 halftime lead and led 6-1 until there was 6:17 left, when Raiders veterans Logan Kinsman (goal) and Kendra Sabotka (assist) combined for a marker.
Sophomore Sydney Wood had her first career goal for the Raiders in the first half with classmate Camryn Kinsman earning the assist by tracking own a loose ball and crossing to Wood.
Burlington is 2-0 and Rutland 0-2 but the game was part of a learning process for the Raiders, who let up some easy goals.
“A little bit of inexperience,” said coach Lori McClallen. “New faces not staying connected.”
The coach liked that the Raiders were communicating better than in the opener “but we need to surge and move forward with numbers and not play the ball over the top. We’re slowly getting there,” she said.
Kathryn Moore had eight saves in a little more than half the game in the Rutland net while Caroline Coloutti had three.
Rutland will play at Essex on Friday as part of a very tough pre-Southern Vermont League schedule.
Leland & Gray 7,
Twin Valley 1
TOWNSHEND — Erin Bates had a hat trick, Abby Towle two goals and Ainsley Henderson a goal and two assists in Leland & Gray’s 7-1 Southern Vermont League win over Twin Valley in a soccer opener Tuesday.
Bates had two goals where she flat-out beat defenders and went on to score.
“She distributes just as well as she scores,” praised coach Lucas Bates.
Ayla Ryan also scored for the 1-0 Rebels and Hannah Landers and Emma O’Brien had assists.
“We’ve got a really solid team this year,” said Bates, whose school fields a JV team for the first time in three years. A total of 32 players are out for soccer.
The Rebels had a 4-0 lead at the half. Kylie Reed scored for the Wildcats in the second half when the Rebels put the second of two shots on cage.
Rebels starting keeper Sydney Hescock did not make a save while Halee Cole came on and made one in the second half.
The Division III Rebels will host Arlington on Friday and have a very interesting game the following week against D-I Burr and Burton.
FIELD HOCKEY
Granville 8, Fair Haven 0
GRANVILLE, NEW YORK — Fair Haven waited along time for its field hockey opener but Granville, New York, ruined it with an 8-0 decision Tuesday.
But “it was better than last year,” said Slaters coach Jen Clement in reference to last year’s meeting, pointing to nice midfield movement by the Slaters’ Anna Breslin and Keegan Hoard.
“It was good to see what we have to work on,” the coach said. The hosts had a big halftime lead but the Slaters put forth a better effort in the second half.
“They have not had a lot of opportunity to play together,” said Clement, who is plugging in new players up front and trying out a new formation.
Goalie Jordan Howard had a big day with 18 saves in the Slater nets.
Fair Haven will visit Rutland on Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Rutland boys and Burr and Burton Academy girls captured the team titles at the first weekly Southern Vermont League weekly cross country race. Mill River’s Brogan Giffin and BBA’s Lirara Foley were the individual winners on the 3.1-mile layout at Giorgetti Park.
BOYS TEAMS: 1. Rutland 18, 2. BBA 50, 3. Mount Anthony 68.
TOP 10 BOY INDIVIDUALS: 1. Brogan Giffin, Mill River, 19:03; 2. Brady Geisler, Rutland, 19:57; 3. Parker Todd, Otter Valley, 20:20; 4. Owen Dube-Johnson, Rutland, 21:15; 5. Sean Foley, BBA, 21:19; 6. Max McCalla, Rutland, 21:20; 7. Dylan Roussel, Rutland, 21:57; 8. Caleb Dundas, Rutland, 22:08; 9. Joe Sogno, BBA, 22:09; 10. Ethan Woodbury, Rutland, 22:10.
GIRLS TEAMS: 1. BBA 21; 2. Rutland 43; 3. Otter Valley 75.
TOP 10 GIRLS INDIVIDUALS: 1. Liara Foley, BBA, 22:02; 2. Maggie Payne, Mount Anthony, 23:09; 3. Sarah Umphlet, Mount Anthony, 23:10; 4. Annika Heintz, Mill River, 23:15; 5. Rosanna Hyde, Rutland, 23:57; 6. Maggie Brown, BBA, 23:48; 7. Grace Cabasco, BBA, 24:18; 8. Sierra McDermet, Rutland, 25:20; 9. Lily Birch, Rutland, 25:20; 10. Sophie Granger, BBA, 26:38.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Henderson honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Castleton University junior Loren Henderson was named the Little East Conference women’s soccer Goalkeeper of the Week for the week ending September 1.
Henderson helped lead the Spartans to a 1-1-0 opening week with a stellar performance in goal. She earned her third career shutout on Sunday in a 1-0 overtime victory over Norwich University.
On Friday, she made 10 saves and was only beaten on penalty kicks (one on a PK rebound) in a 2-1 loss at Plattsburgh. Through two games, the Rutland native leads the LEC in saves with 12. She also boasts a .857 save percentage and a 0.95 goals-against average.
She was only tested twice in Sunday’s win over Norwich, but she stood by as the Spartans’ 33rd shot of the game in the 100th minute finally cracked the scoreboard and earned the golden goal victory.
Castleton returns to action on Wednesday hosting Westfield State in a non-conference matchup at Applejack Field in Manchester at 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
T-Road Labor Day card
reset for Sept. 14
BARRE — Thunder Road and American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials have announced that the 41st Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 14 at 5 p.m. The event had been postponed this past Sunday following an on-track accident that occurred during qualifying.
As part of the rescheduling, Thunder Road’s Barre Granite Association Championship Night has been moved to Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 p.m. All Thunder Road track champions will be crowned at that event as previously planned.
FOOD DRIVE SATURDAY
Student/athletes from Rutland High School will be going door to door this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the greater Rutland area to collect food and donations for the Community Cupboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.