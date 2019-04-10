WINDSOR — The Olivia Bowen era is over but Cass Lanfear is off to a flying start.
She threw all seven innings for the victory and belted three hits in Fair Haven’s 16-4 victory over Windsor in a Marble Valley League season-opening softball game Wednesday.
With Bowen now at Castleton University, Lanfear is the first new Slaters pitcher in five years. In her first start, the control pitcher spaced six hits, walked one and struck out three.
“I was very happy with the way she pitched,” said coach Bill Jones. “(Windsor) put the ball in play and our defense executed. And kudos to every one of those girls because we haven’t (practiced) outside yet.”
Fair Haven gave Lanfear plenty of support with 19 hits total, which was no surprise to Jones because the Slaters have been hitting the ball hard in preseason.
Kelsey Bean and Zoe Cole, who will also be pitching this year, had three hits apiece.
Peyton Richardson took the loss for Windsor, which got a double and a single from Hannah Wood.
Fair Haven will play Friday at Mill River.
Mill River 21,
Burr and Burton 3
MANCHESTER — Mill River rolled out the lumber and bashed 22 hits — including three home runs by Sadira Majorell — in a 21-3 five-inning rout of Burr and Burton in a Marble Valley League opener on Wednesday.
Even senior pitcher McKenna Ludden got into the act with a double, a single and her first varsity home run.
“I had no idea what to expect because we didn’t face Burr and Burton last year and I didn’t know what they had for pitching,” said Mill River coach Mary Colvin.
But Colvin knew what she had and the veteran Ludden delivered. She threw three hitless innings before BBA got the first of the Bulldogs’ four hits, and went five innings with one walk and five strikeouts.
But it was tough not to focus on Majorell, whose three shots at the fenceless ball park drove in seven runs.
Olivia Jones had two singles, a triple and three RBIs, Tessa Badgley had three hits and Alana Raymond drove in three runs.
Mill River will host Fair Haven on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
High school sporting events postponed on Wednesday with (where available) makeup dates:
Softball, Green Mountain at West Rutland, and Black River at Leland & Gray (April 22)
Baseball, Black River at Proctor (May 8), Springfield at Otter Valley (May 13), Green Mountain at Poultney, Mill River at Burr and Burton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.