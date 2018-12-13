MIDDLEBURY — An 18-point second period fueled by defensive pressure sparked Fair Haven to a 43-18 victory over Middlebury in girls non-league basketball Thursday night.
The Slaters are now 2-1.
Fair Haven's Ryleigh Coloutti had 12 of her 19 points in the period and the Slaters went on to take a 30-7 halftime lead.
Courtney Brewster added nine points and Kerigan Disorda and Emma Briggs had four points apiece.
Ashley Sunderland led the Tigers with five points.
Fair Haven will play a non-league game against CVU next Wednesday at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gym.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rice 65, St. Johnsbury 61
ST. JOHNSBURY — John Rousseau's two free throws with seconds left salted away a 65-61 victory for Rice over St. Johnsbury in both teams' opener Thursday night.
Those were the only points for Rice not scored by Michel Ndayishimiye or Leo Chaikin. Ndayishimiye had a monster first half with 27 points on his way to 41 points and Chaikin added 22.
Both teams are considered strong candidates for the Division I Final Four.
Rice surged to a nine-point lead in the first half but the Hilltoppers, led by Logan Wendell with 24 points and Alex Carlisle with 18, reeled them back in and briefly took the lead in the second half.
Carlisle's 3-pointer rattled in and out and a follow-up also missed with the Hilltoppers trying to take the lead in the last minute. A foul then sent Rousseau to the line.
The teams will meet again in South Burlington on the last night of the regular season.
Rice will host Rutland High School on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Woodstock 7, Rutland 2
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Wasps scored four times in the first period and beat Rutland 7-2 Wednesday in both teams' boys hockey opener Wednesday at Union Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.