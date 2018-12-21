FAIR HAVEN — Ryleigh Coloutti had 13 of her 20 points in the fourth period, helping lift Fair Haven to a 38-30 comeback win over Mount Abraham in the first round of the Mary Canfield Tournament Friday night.
The Slaters trailed 24-19 through three periods.
Courtney Brewster added seven points and eight rebounds and Kyleigh Grenier came off the bench and gave the Slaters a big boost with her defense on Jalen Cook, who finished with nine points for the 1-2 Eagles.
Chloe Johnston led Mount Abe (1-2) with 13 points.
Fair Haven will host Mill River tonight in the second round of the Canfield.
Proctor 46, Woodstock 34
WOODSTOCK — Allie Almond had 16 points and Maggie McKearin 11 to lead Proctor over Woodstock 46-34 in Marble Valley League basketball play Friday night.
Lyndsey Elms added nine, while Jane Lackey had 15.
Proctor is now 2-2. The Phantoms will host Poultney next Friday.
Woodstock fell to 1-2.
Saint Johnsbury 60, Rutland 25
SAINT JOHNSBURY — Josie Choiniere scored 27 points as Saint Johnsbury beat Rutland 60-25 Friday night to knock the Raiders from the ranks of the unbeaten.
“We ran into a juggernaut,” said Raider coach Nate Bellomo. “They were hitting every shot and they scored 34 points in the first half.”
The Hilltoppers led 34-12 at the half and are 3-0 to start the season. Rutland fell to 3-1.
The Raiders were led by Leah Charron and Rylee Burgess with seven and six points, respectively.
The Raiders are at Burlington on Thursday.
Windsor 61, Springfield 49
WINDSOR — The Windsor girls moved to 4-0 after stopping Springfield 61-49 in Marble Valley League play Friday night.
Olivia Rockwood scored 23 points to lead Windsor and Angelina Bigwood added 14.
Springfield, 1-2, got 21 points from Hannah Crosby and 16 from Gabby Wardell.
Burr and Burton 29, Mill River 20
FAIR HAVEN — Burr and Burton won in the first round of the Mary Canfield Tournament stopping Mill River 29-20 Friday night.
“We don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” said Mill River coach Ken Webb. “We need to build our confidence in shooting.”
Mill River was leading through three quarters but were outscored 13-0 in the final period.
Molly Bruso scored nine points for the Minutemen. They are 1-4 and play Fair Haven today.
Ashley Heaton led the Bulldogs, 3-3, with 13 points. They play Mount Abraham in Fair Haven today.
Mid-Vermont Christian 52, Black River 24
QUECHEE — Mid-Vermont Christian stopped Black River 52-24 in girls basketball Friday.
“We didn’t have the same intensity that we had the other night,” said President coach Howie Paul,” but we played well; they are a good team.”
Black River, 1-3, was led by Tatum Armstrong with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Black River 62, Mid-Vermont Christian 54
QUECHEE — John Mason scored 17 points to lead Black River past Mid-VT Christian 62-54 Friday night.
Ryan Sheehan scored 13 for the Presidents but Zack Paul had a monster night with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
Black River, 1-2, is off until Jan. 5th when the Presidents host Twin Valley in their home opener.
Windsor 64, Newport 43
NEWPORT, N.H. — The Windsor boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season stopping Newport 64-43.
Ryland Richardson scored 22 points for Windsor and Hunter Grela added 13. Windsor, 1-3, travels to Green Mountain on Thursday.
Middlebury 52, Mill River 51
MIDDLEBURY — A furious Mill River comeback fell short as a free throw was missed with no time left, with Middlebury escaping with a 52-51 victory on Friday.
The Minutemen trailed by 11 with 1:10 left by two 3-pointers by Will Grabowski charged the Minutemen, 2-1, back into the fray. They had a trey with a chance to win the game in the final seconds. A Minuteman player grabbed the rebound and was fouled in the act of shooting but Mill River was only able to convert one of two.
“I’m happy,” said coach Jack Rogers, whose team played without guard Aidan Botti (sickness).
Middlebury went to 3-0.
Mill River will face Otter Valley on Thursday at the East-West Challenge at Otter Valley.
THURSDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 47, Leland & Gray 27
TOWNSHEND — Kiana Grabowski led a balanced attack with 13 points, helping lead West Rutland to a 47-27 victory over Leland & Gray in Marble Valley League basketball.
Westside improved to 3-1, with Kiera Pipeling tossing in 11 points and Elizabeth Bailey contributing eight.
Westside is idle until next Friday, when the Golden Horde will host Otter Valley.
ELKS HOOP SHOOT
The Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345 will hold its annual Elks National Hoop Shoot free-throw shooting contest on Saturday, Dec. 29 at Rutland High School at 22 Stratton Road, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and competition to follow at 9 a.m.
The contest is open to all local students, both boys and girls, in the following age groups: 8 or 9 years, 10 or 11 years, and 12 or 13 years. To be eligible the contestant must be in one of these age groups on April 1, 2019.
The winners in each division at the Rutland County event will advance to the district finals to be held in Springfield, Vt., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. The Elks National Finals will be held in Chicago in April 2019.
There is no charge to participate. Contestants may call the Rutland Elks Lodge at 802-773-6266 for further information.
