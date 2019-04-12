FAIR HAVEN — A lot of people have a good idea what to expect from Fair Haven this baseball season.
They have a little bit to learn about Springfield.
A projected powerhouse Slaters team had a 5-0 lead early but the Cosmos battled back in what amounted to a game of give and take before falling 8-5 to the Slaters in both teams’ Marble Valley League and season opener Friday.
The Cosmos got it back to 6-5 before the Slaters grabbed a couple of pad runs and Aubrey Ramey nailed the lid shut with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to get the save.
The game wasn’t a Picasso, except for the effort part. Walks and hit batsmen early helped Fair Haven build its big lead. Slaters errors in the last five innings opened the door for the Cosmos but Springfield also stung the ball on a line to fielders enough times that coach Justin Devoid wore a big smile after his debut at the helm.
“You hate to lose but coming in here and the amount of people who have talked to me about how good a team Fair Haven has, it was nice to come out here and compete,” Devoid said.
“I’m really proud of the guys for fighting hard the whole game. From here we want to move up; it’s a very good point to start at.”
Andrew Lanthier, winning pitcher Parker Morse and Aaron Szabo drove in two runs apiece in the Slaters’ seven-hit attack. The Cosmos had only four hits, including a double by Brady Clark that hit the base of the fence beneath the 374 foot marker.
Dylan Merrow had two hits and an RBI and Sam Presch and Caleb Charles plated runs for the Cosmos.
What’s more, Springfield played six errorless innings to finish the game and make the Slaters work for what they got.
The Slaters committed six errors but had some gems afield, like a lunging stab of a high, drifting pop-up by catcher Dylan Lee, a snare of a liner by third baseman Lanthier and a frozen rope peg home by Ramey (then playing shortstop) from shallow left field to cut down a runner at the plate.
“It’s easy to harp on the bad but there was a lot of good and, you’ve got to give it to them,” said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese. “That (Springfield) team, it’s a different team than what we’ve seen historically. You can’t take anything away from them; they put the ball in play and made things happen.”
The Slaters scored a run in the first, four in the second and a run in the third with four batters who were walked or hit by losing pitcher Adam Stokarski coming around to score. Two crossed on a long, bases-loaded single by Lanthier but a third run was cut down at home when Stokarski ran down an errant ball near the Cosmos dugout and fired to catcher Connor Starr.
The Cosmos chipped away at Morse, who allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings, and Evan Reed. Ramey’s strong relay home to Lee robbed the Cosmos of a run on a bang-bang play in the fourth but Springfield scored a run on Charles’ groundout.
It was 6-3 in the sixth when Springfield loaded the bases with no one out. Fair Haven went to the plate on grounders for the first two outs but when Lee tried to get a double play with a throw to first, the ball glanced the baserunner as two runs scored.
Fair Haven got two big pad runs in the sixth on Lanthier’s single, Morse’s long RBI-triple and a run-scoring single by Szabo off Presch.
Devoid was thrilled with his team’s performance in only their third day outside. Greenlese, who described his team’s two preseason scrimmages as “rough,” was philosophical.
“It’s early in the season. (Fielding) is stuff we’ve been struggling with but we’re a tenacious team and we’re not going to give up. It’s a good wake-up call,” he said.
And just in time; the Slaters host Burr and Burton on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Cosmos will host Leland & Gray on Monday at 11 a.m. in their home opener.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.