The threat of snow and hazardous travel conditions forced postponement of Tuesday night’s high school basketball slate, including the Mill River at Fair Haven boys game.
That contest was reset for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Other postponed boys games were (with makeup dates, when available) Poultney at Twin Valley (Feb. 7), West Rutland at Black River (Feb. 4), Arlington at Green Mountain, Springfield at Leland & Gray and Rutland at Burlington (Feb. 6).
Postponed girls games were: Otter Valley at Windsor and West Rutland at Arlington (Feb. 12).
ALPINE SKIING
Raiders, Bulldogs win
PERU — The Rutland High School boys and Burr and Burton girls won the Dave Pinder Memorial Slalom on Tuesday in single-course action at Bromley.
Brady Kenosh’s second-place finish (1:17:71) for two runs paced the Raiders boys to a 28-30 victory over host Burr and Burton while Woodstock (44) was third and Mount St. Joseph (61) fourth.
With second-place finisher Annabelle Gray (43:45) leading the way, the Bulldogs scored a 20-23 win over Woodstock with Rutland (36) third in the girls competition.
Woodstock’s Kelly Gebhardt was clearly the class of the field, winning first at 39.99.
Brayden Moore (40.26) was fifth, Reed Martin (1:29.86) ninth and Zach Nelson (1:31.06) 11th for Rutland. Blake Greene (1:17.46), of Burr and Burton, edged Kenosh for first, followed for BBA by Noah Coppola (eighth, 1:29.86) and Judd Gourley (12th, 1:32.13).
For Woodstock, Peter Borden was third at 1:17.75, Aaron Wilson sixth at 1:22.14, Orion Beardsley 16th at 1:37.65 and Max Hambsch 17th at 1:41.99.
Lucas Pencak was MSJ’s top finisher in fourth (1:21.68), followed by Ben Pencak in seventh (1:25.46), Austin Clarke in 13th (1:33.11) and Avery Thursday in 37th (2:07.65).
BBA had three of the top five spots in the girls competition. After Gray’s second, MacKenzie Peters took third (1:30.45), Julia Dapron fifth (1:31.75) and Emily Sullivan 10th (1:37.28).
After Gebhardt, Woodstock took sixth place (Taylor Blowdorn, 1:32.95), seventh place (Maggie Parker, 1:34.12) and ninth place (Chloe Noble, 1:36.08).
For Rutland, Kate Gilmond was fourth at 1:30.65, Lea Zmurko eighth at 1:34.57, Ashleay Adams 11th at 1:37.70 and Camryn Kinsman 13th at 1:39.59.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Two Spartans
lauded by NEHC
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Jocelyn Forrest and Rylie Wills, of the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team, have been named New England Hockey Conference Player and Goalie of the Week, respectively, for the week ending Jan. 27.
Forrest and Wills were instrumental in leading the Spartans to a 1-1-1 slate over three games during the week, including a 3-3 overtime tie with defending champion and nationally ranked Norwich. The draw snapped a 28-game winning streak in NEHC play.
Continuing to improve on her stellar senior campaign, Forrest scored five points for the Spartans during the week. In the overtime draw with Norwich, after the Spartans fell behind 1-0 early, Forrest tallied her first point by dishing out the primary assist on the equalizing score. After Castleton fell behind, tied it and fell behind once more, Forrest found the twine on a power-play opportunity to knot it at 3-3, where it would stay for the final 17 minutes of play.
On Saturday, in a 3-2 overtime league victory against Plymouth State, the Prince George, British Columbia native assisted on the first Spartan score and proceeded to net the next two goals, including the game-winner just over two minutes into overtime.
Putting together potentially the most impressive three-game stretch of her career, Wills started all three games during the week, logging more than 185 minutes of playing time. The Sioux Lookout, Ontario native sent aside 121 shots, averaging more than 40 per game to the tune of a .945 save percentage. Wills was especially impressive on the penalty kill, surrendering just one score in nine opportunities, including going 6-of-7 against the free-firing offenses of No. 6/4 Norwich and Endicott.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rutland grad Tyson is top
Maine rookie again
WATERVILLE, Maine — Colby College first-year player Noah Tyson earned his third Maine Men’s Basketball Coaches and Writers Association Rookie of the Week honor Monday.
The 2018 Rutland High School graduate averaged 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and shot 83.3 percent from the foul line in a 3-0 week, including wins over sixth-ranked Hamilton College and 19th-ranked Amherst College.
Tyson had 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and made four 3-point shots in the win against Hamilton. He had 12 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the Amherst victory. Tyson started the week with six assists in a win over Husson.
In the latest NESCAC statistics, Tyson ranks second in conference assist/turnover ratio (6.3), third in overall assist/turnover ratio (4.6), fourth in defensive rebounds (120), eighth in total rebounds (152), and is tied for 10th in total assists (60). He is averaging 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.