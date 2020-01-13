VERMONT SKI REPORT
Bolton Valley —
6:30a machine groomed 12-24 base 18 of 71 trails 25% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p Tue-Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-4p
Bromley Mountain —
7:15a icy 18-47 base 31 of 47 trails 75% open, 133 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Burke Mountain —
6:39a machine groomed 10-24 base 14 of 50 trails 38% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p
Jay Peak —
6:35a machine groomed 30-42 base 55 of 81 trails, 68% open 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Killington —
7:28a machine groomed 20-24 base 113 of 155 trails 73% open, 60 miles, 537 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Mad River Glen —
7:27a wet snow machine groomed 12-25 base 4 of 52 trails 8% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p
Magic Mountain —
Reopen 1/16 variable 6-20 base 9 of 50 trails 18% open, 5 miles, 40 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Sun
Middlebury Snow Bowl —
7:28a packed powder machine groomed 12-24 base 7 of 17 trails, 41% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Mount Snow —
6:33a machine groomed 12-18 base 57 of 87 trails 66% open, 28 miles, 386 acres, 17 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a- 4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Okemo Mountain —
6:44a machine groomed 28-30 base 80 of 121 trails 66% open, 30 miles, 449 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Pico —
7:29a wet granular machine groomed 18-18 base 49 of 58 trails, 84% open 16 miles, 231 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon
Smugglers Notch —
6:07a machine groomed 12-46 base 29 of 78 trails 37% open, 182 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30p-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Stowe —
5:43a variable machine groomed 24-48 base 50 of 116 trails, 43% open 19 miles, 313 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p
Stratton Mountain —
11:59a machine groomed 16-16 base 40 of 99 trails 40% open, 160 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p
Sugarbush —
6:28a wet packed snow 36-42 base 64 of 111 trails 58% open, 30 miles, 324 acres, 14 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p
Suicide Six —
8:12a machine groomed 18-30 base 7 of 24 trails 29% open, 4 miles, 48 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
Woodstock XC — 8:55a variable machine groomed 1-4 base 5 of 43 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p
