The south is rising again.
Brattleboro joined Rutland High School in the top four in this week's Rutland Herald / Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
The streaking Colonels took over the fourth spot to reach their apex this season, coming on the strength of a five-game win streak going into Tuesday's action. Rutland, which moved to No. 2, has won its last three and edged ahead of another former No. 1, Rice.
Joining the Marble Valley League's top two teams are NVAC Metro teams Mount Mansfield (holding firm at No. 1) and Rice at No. 3.
Mount St. Joseph remained the only Division II team in the top 10 but jumped up to No. 9 with its four-game win streak.
This week's top 10:
1. Mount Mansfield (1st last week) 14-2. Won big at then-No. 9 CVU last week. Put the Cougars' Feb. 25 home game against Rice on your schedule.
2. Rutland (3) 12-4. Jamison Evans is back and on a tear. If he stays healthy, the Raiders are a good bet for a three-peat.
3. Rice (2) 13-1. The Green Knights have won a lot of close games.
4. Brattleboro (5) 10-6. This team was once 1-3.
5. St. Johnsbury (4) 11-5. Suffered a 61-52 loss at home to CVU Monday. They'd beaten the Redhawks by 21 in January.
6. Essex (6) 9-7. Mount Mansfield is the only team to blow out the Hornets, who were once 2-4.
7. CVU (9) 9-7. A win at St. Jay is just what the Redhawks needed. Can they build on it?
8. Middlebury (8) 13-2. The Tigers have five straight victories but are just stuck in a place where they play too many D-II teams.
9. MSJ (10) 11-5. The Mounties have lost only once in their own division.
10. Burr and Burton (11-6). Bulldogs are 1-4 against D-I teams with winning records.
On the bubble: Mill River, U-32, South Burlington.
Division II: 1. MSJ 2. U-32 3. Mill River 4. Lake Region 5. Lamoille
Division III: 1. Williamstown 2. Hazen 3. Thetford 4. Windsor 5. Peoples
Division IV: 1. Proctor 2. Danville 3. Twin Valley 4. Poultney 5. Sharon
