CANTON, N.Y. — A 7-2 second period put the Spartans in charge and Castleton broke through for its first victory of the year, 18-8 over SUNY-Canton in nonconference men’s lacrosse Thursday.
Kyle Lutinski led a balanced scoring display with four goals and three assists, with Cameron Russell and Colin Clark chipping in three goals and three helpers apiece and Jason Sedell two goals and an assist.
Castleton led 11-4 at the break and 14-5 through three periods.
In goal for the 1-2 Spartans, Brandon Moyers saved eight shots and Maxx Ingison six.
Noah Robinson’s four goals led the 1-3 Roos and Justin LaDuke stopped 13 shots.
The Spartans are back in action for their home opener against Utica on Saturday at 3 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Williamstown advances
BARRE — Williamstown claimed the first of two Division III boys finals slots with a 48-36 victory over Peoples as Barre Auditorium Thursday night. It will be the eighth straight D-III finals appearance for the Blue Devils.
CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS
Rutland vs. St. Johnsbury
In D-I finals Sunday
Tickets will be on sale in the Rutland High School athletic office Friday morning from 9 a.m. to noon for Sunday’s boys basketball game against St. Johnsbury at Patrick Gym.
The contest will begin at 2 p.m.
All-Marble Valley League
wrestling team chosen
Members of this year’s all-MVL wrestling team.
106 lbs. — Landon Davis, Mount Anthony (Ben Pinsonneau-Gordon of Burr and Burton, second team)
113 lbs. — Sam Blackman, MAU
120 lbs. — Christian Burdick, MAU
126 lbs. — Kyle Hurley, MAU
132 lbs. — Sam Worthing, Fair Haven (Jack Ware of MAU second team)
138 lbs. — Keenan Taylor, MAU (David Williams of Otter Valley, second team)
145 lbs. — Keegan Coon, MAU (Dylan Lee of Fair Haven, second team)
152 lbs. — Gage McLaughlin, MAU (Hunter Cameron of Rutland, second team)
160 lbs. — Dakota Peters, Rutland (Adam Frost of MAU, second team)
170 lbs. — Stephen Brillion, MAU
182 lbs. — Josh Beayon Otter Valey (Logan Sprague of MAU, second team)
195 lbs. — Sam Wilkins, MAU
220 lbs. — Chris Mayer, MAU (Jake Jones of OV, second team)
285 lbs. — Hayden Gaudette, MAU (Gideon Bosch of MAU, second team)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vermont coaches name
dream dozens
The Division I-II and III-IV dream dozen teams for 2019-20 as named by the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association:
Girls Division I-II
Josie Choiniere, St. Johnsbury Academy; Grace Mahar, Mt. Anthony; Mekkena Boyd, CVU; Fiona Connolly, Rice; Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven; Tia Martinez, Lake Region; Catherine Gilwee, CVU; Mia Cooper, Harwood; Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans; Lindsay Joyal, Lyndon Institute; McKenna Marsh, North Country and Carol Hebert, Burr and Burton.
Girls Division III-IV
Olivia Rockwood, Windsor; Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Emi Vaughan, Thetford Academy; Schular Nolan, Arlington; Olivia Hogan, Twinfield; Lauryn Alley, Blue Mountain; Kiera Pipeling, West Rutland; Allie Almond, Proctor; Paige Pierce, Peoples Academy; Alleigh Gabaree, Hazen; Elizabeth Bailey, West Rutland and Grace Davis, Thetford Academy.
COLLEGE MEN’S NORDIC
Spartans men earn
freestyle title
WILSON, Wyo. — Adding to a historic season and an already impressive United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships performance, the Castleton University men’s Nordic ski team earned the title in the freestyle sprint Wednesday afternoon at the Trail Creek Nordic Center.
Pacing the Spartans, John Paluszek earned the individual national title with the top spot in both the qualifying rounds and in the final results. Leading the pack in the opener, Paluszek dropped in a 2:34.2 split to put himself four seconds ahead of the next-best time. In the final round, Paluszek once again posted the top time to claim the championship.
Following their teammate, Andrew Doherty and Devin Perry were the next two Spartans across the line in 11th and 16th in the qualifying rounds, respectively. In the final round, Doherty turned it on to move all the way into the top 5 with a fourth-place finish. Perry finished 16th in the final results.
As a team, Castleton captured its second national championship in as many days with 21 team points. Without such a title in program history before Tuesday, the Spartans have now run the total to two with two days of competition remaining. Tying for second, Clarkson University (earned tiebreaker) and Colorado Mesa University scored 29 points with St. Olaf College (35 points), University of Wyoming (39) and Western State Colorado University (50) followed.
David Harvey, Alexander Williams and Jared Wheeler also competed for Castleton in both the qualifying and final rounds, producing solid results.
Castleton had a day off on Thursday and return for the 15-kilometer freestyle at 10 a.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S NORDIC
Castleton women
in fourth place
WILSON, Wyo. — Earning her second top-10 finish of the 2019 United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association National Championships in the freestyle ski, Megan Greene led the Castleton University women’s Nordic team Wednesday afternoon at the Trail Creek Nordic Center.
Greene started out particularly strong as she placed third through the qualifying round of the freestyle ski, tallying a time that was less than three seconds behind the leader. Emily Greene and Molly O’Callaghan were the next two Spartans as they both crossed inside the top 25 in the openers. All three of the aforementioned skiers crossed inside the top 25 in the final result as well with Megan Greene placing seventh, while Emily Green and O’Callaghan recorded 22nd and 23rd places, respectively.
The Spartans placed fourth as a team with 52 team points. St. Olaf College (12) and Clarkson University (13) were neck-and-neck in the top two spots, while the University of Wyoming rounded out the money with 30 points.
Castleton will return to action at 10 a.m. Friday for the 15-kilometer freestyle.
