Happy days are most definitely here again for the Spartans men’s hockey team.
Castleton scored twice in the third period and pushed past Suffolk Friday at Spartan Arena and nailed down a playoff berth with a 5-3 victory in New England Hockey Conference play.
A game that began as a rapid-fire shootout pretty much ended the same way.
Following a second period in which the Rams scored to create a 3-3 tie, Glenn Wisell and Conner Ladabouche tallied within a minute’s time to highlight the decisive third.
Now a happy bunch of Spartans can put an eight-game losing streak in the rearview mirror and look ahead to a first-round matchup against powerhouse Norwich next week.
The Spartans and top-ranked Cadets split during the regular season.
It was 2-0 Castleton in a jiffy in the first period and just as quickly it became 2-2. The teams then swapped goals, with Suffolk, which came in on Castleton’s heels for the final playoff berth, scoring the only goal in what was a ragged middle period for the green and white.
But they put things together nicely in the closing 20 minutes to send a partisan crowd home happy on a frigid night.
“It feels good for sure,” said coach Bill Silengo. “I thought tonight we scored in bunches but the third was good. I was happy with the guys. We beared down. We were winning the blue lines and getting in deep.
“I was happy in the third and happy for the guys. They deserved it.”
Castleton had not won a game since January 10. The following game began the eight-game slump and Suffolk was the opponent in an 8-4 Spartans loss.
Wiswell broke the 3-3 tie when he score his second goal of the night and his 13th of the year on the power play with a low shot past Jarrett Bovarnick with 10:11 remaining. Calvin Moise and Troy Taylor assisted. Only 38 seconds later Ladabouche swooped in and scored unassisted.
Castleton goalie Brandon Collett had 37 saves and some, particularly in the third period, were big indeed. Bovarnick had 26 saves in the Suffolk nets.
“Every team in our league is good and they’ve put up a lot of goals on good teams. They skate well and their lineups is very balanced,” Silengo said.
“They wanted to play an up-tempo game and we wanted to slow them down and the guys did a good job with that.”
Wisell started the scoring 5:31 into the first after Nick Gravina beared down on goal and at the last second passed to Wiswell below the right faceoff circle, with Wisell tucking home a low shot.
Less than a minute later Alex Maunula scored his fifth of the year with an assist from Matt Bloomer and the Spartans looked like they were well on their way. But Joseph Mortillar and Devin Lowe answered just as quickly and their goals within a span of 34 seconds tied the game and quieted the Spartan Arena crowd in a hurry. With 3:17 left Moise scored from Wisell and Gravina for a 3-2 lead after one. The middle period was muddled with penalties with the teams taking matching minors twice, and nearly a third time. Much of the session was spent with four skaters each on the ice and some wide-open hockey.
The only score was Peter Nugent’s first goal of the season to knot it up at 3-3.
Suffolk fell to 6-16-2 overall and 2-13-2 in the NEHC. Castleton is 4-12-1 in the conference heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against Johnson and Wales. Castleton is 6-16-2 overall but late Friday the Spartans felt much better than their record.
“I said congratulations. You guys earned it,” Silengo said. “We’ve got another one tomorrow and then we get ready for playoffs.”
That last sentence must have sounded like sweet music to Castleton ears.
