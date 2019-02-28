NORTHFIELD — March belongs to the Norwich women's hockey team in these parts, but don't bother telling Castleton. The Spartans women are playing their best hockey of the season and will take that momentum up against the Cadets on Saturday in the New England Hockey Conference finals.
Don't bother talking to the Cadets about their 25-1-2 lifetime advantage over the Spartans, either. Norwich won the teams' first meeting this season, 8-0, but the the Spartans skated to a 3-3 tie with the defending national champions last time out at Castleton's home Spartan Arena.
That's the kind of game the top-seeded Cadets will be expecting from No. 3 Castleton when the puck drops at 3 p.m. at Kreitzberg Arena.
"It will be a very, very close game," said Norwich coach Mark Bolding. "It's a great rivalry now and I think they're going to be full of energy and excitement.
"Their record (11-13-2) is not reflective of how good they are. They have a couple older players who are just dialed in and they have a solid compliment in goal right now so we expect them to bring everything. We know this is their opportunity."
"We're going to have to battle our excitement but we know what kind of team we are and we have to stick to the game plan," said Castleton coach Mike Venezia, whose team has won seven of its last eight.
At one point, the Spartans had an eight-game losing streak under their first-year coach. Now Castleton is on the verge of its first NCAA berth after two one-goal victories in the playoffs.
"I don't think anybody saw us getting to where we are right now," Venezia said. "We've been playing like a team with nothing to lose because, quite frankly, we've got nothing to lose."
Norwich, 20-5-2, has been to the NCAA Tournament nine straight years.
The Cadets are led by national Division III Player of the Year Amanda Conway (27 goals, 12 assists), Sophia McGovern (13-15-28) and Adrieana Rossini (9-19-28) on offense, and sophomore Emily Lambert in goal. Lambert has had a stellar season with a 13-4-1 mark, a 1.38 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.
Castleton counters with Rylie Wills, who has been a rock in the tournament. She is 7-7-2 and in the latter half of the season has improved her goals-against average to 2.19 and is at .928 in save percentage.
No one knows better than Norwich of her ability; she had 45 saves in Castleton's 3-3 tie with the Cadets, who outshot the Spartans 48-16.
But since then the Cadets are 6-1 and have outscored seven opponents 24-7.
"I think what we gained was a heck of a lot or respect for them," Bolding said. "That was a wake-up call for our kids and it was exactly what we needed at that time."
The feeling is mutual.
"They are much more skilled than us. They have a lot of good players for a reason," said Venezia. "Conway and McGovern are two of the nation's best."
The Spartans, whose rallying cry is tending to business and improving every game, have surged behind Aimee Briand (11-16-27), Jocelyn Forrest (16-10-26), Courtney Gauthier (7-15-22) and Jade Remillard (8-12-20).
"They are stepping up and carrying our program," said Venezia.
Now they have to do it against a Cadets team that is ranked in the nation's top 10 in two polls (sixth, eighth). Like Castleton, the Cadets have had to grind to reach this position; they topped UMass-Boston 3-2 in the semifinals.
"It's going to be a hard-fought battle," Venezia said. "They are more experienced and they've been in this position before."
The winner earns an automatic berth to the 10-team tournament, which begins next Wednesday. The selection show will air on Monday (www.ncaa.com).
