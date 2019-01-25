It’s not every day that you are happy with a tie, but when you are playing the defending national champions, it’s almost as good as a win.
The Castleton women’s hockey team fought back from three one-goal deficits to forge a 3-3 deadlock with Norwich Friday before a good crowd on Pink the Rink night at Spartan Arena.
Each time the Cadets took the lead, the Spartans had an answer. They scored twice on the power play, including the final goal at 8:02 of the third.
“We’ve been telling them this entire season we’re never out of a game, no matter what the score is,” Castleton coach Mike Venezia said. “The girls have bought into what we are doing, bought into the fact that we can hang with any team in our conference and I think it showed tonight.”
Norwich took a 3-2 lead 1:04 into the final period just after a carryover penalty expired. Alyssa Hulst took a shot from the right point that Rylie Wills stopped, but following a scramble, Adrieana Rossini poked it in.
The Cadets took a penalty at 7:15 and the Spartans cashed in 47 seconds later. A bouncing puck ended up on the stick of Jocelyn Forrest between the circles and she roofed it over the shoulder of Alexa Berg. Jade Remillard and Aimee Briand got the assists.
The Cadets had numerous chances over the remainder of the regulation and overtime, including six minutes of a man advantage, but could not find the net. Wills made five saves in the extra period, including a huge one after she lost her stick.
Although the Cadets enjoyed a sizeable advantage in possession and shots (48-16), the Spartans did a great job of clogging the shooting lanes, blocking 31 shots.
“They really beared down in the D zone. They were big on making sure we were protecting the house and clearing rebounds,” Venezia said. “We knew Norwich likes to shoot for tips. We wanted to make sure we were picking up sticks in the ‘D’ zone, make sure we’re picking up bodies to help out Rylie. Rylie stood on her head tonight and she definitely kept us in it.”
“She was dialed in, made a lot of good saves, kicking pucks to the corner,” Norwich coach Mark Bolding said. “Credit to them, they did their job.”
The Cadets grabbed the lead on the power play just 1:22 into the game when KC Herne tipped the wrister of Samantha Benoit past Wills. The Spartans answered late with a power-play goal of their own, with Briand finding the net.
Norwich took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission with a late goal as Blossom Truel poked in the rebound of a Jessica Piracini shot.
Castleton scored the only goal of the second, thanks to a Norwich turnover. Courtney Gauthier grabbed the puck just inside the blue line, skated in, deked and slipped it five-hole.
“It was a weird game, a lot of special teams,” Bolding said. “We were on the ropes. We got fortunate we got a couple penalties late so we completely had our opportunities to get it done.”
While the tie was perhaps a moral victory for Castleton, it was not so much for Norwich. It was the first blemish on the Cadets’ NEHC record. They are now 14-4-2 overall and 11-0-1 in the conference.
“Sloppy execution and positionally they were better than us,” Bolding said. “You’ve got to work a give-and-go or something to beat a pesky team. Our giveaways were atrocious, and we tried to do too much and they capitalized.
“They did a great job of limiting our shots to low quality. They’re as good as anybody at home and that’s a good wake-up call for us.”
The Spartans stand 4-12-3 overall and 4-4-2 in the NEHC. They host Plymouth State Saturday afternoon while Norwich is at Southern Maine.
