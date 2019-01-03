The WSYB / Catamount Radio Invitational was a springboard for the Castleton University women’s hockey team last winter. After winning the tournament for the first time in history, the Spartans went on to collect nine of their season’s 13 victories.
That sounds good to first-year coach Mike Venezia.
“We have 12 games left and eight of them are conference games. We believe we can win all 12,” he said this week as his Spartans prepare for the tournament at Spartan Arena this weekend.
“Our biggest enemy is ourselves. We have to make sure we play a 60-minute hockey game. Last year we were a .500 hockey team and that was because we were inconsistent.”
The first of the final dozen games will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. when the Spartans take on SUNY-Canton, one of three teams in a strong visiting contingent. The Kangaroos are 4-4-3 and Manhattanville and Endicott, who will play in Saturday’s second game, are 7-2-1 and 7-2-2, respectively.
Castleton (4-7-2) has stressed 60 minutes of hard play since breaking for the holidays and Venezia and assistant coach Olivia Ellis have been emphasizing playing with energy in practices.
They saw plenty of it in a gutty effort on Wednesday when Castleton dropped the first game of the second semester against Trinity, 1-0, on a goal that fluttered into the nets off a Castleton defenseman late in the third period. The Spartans are battling sickness and injuries and were only able to skate 12 players but Venezia says at least two more players will be back on the ice Saturday afternoon.
Scoring has been a problem for Castleton (22 goals in 13 games) but goaltending most certainly has not because Rylie Wills and Alexis Kalm have been outstanding between the pipes.
Wills is 2-3-1 with a .940 save percentage and a 1.92 goals-against average. Kalm (2-4-1), while allowing 3.19 goals per game, is riding a hot hand after Wednesday’s 30-save outing against the Bantams, which improved her .876 save percentage to .889.
Josselyn Forest is the Spartans’ leading scorer with eight goals and seven assists, followed by Aimee Briand (3-6-9) and Courtney Gauthier (3-5-8).
Venezia says Castleton is hoping to generate more offense by using its speed to the outside and doing a better job crashing the net in search of rebounds.
SUNY-Canton comes to Spartan Arena playing some of its best hockey with a 2-1-1 record in the last four games.
The Roos are led offensively by Breanna Bedborough (three goals and four assists), Jessica Pele (4-2-6) and Ashlie Gillies (4-0-4), and have a hot goalie between the pipes in Brooke Susac, with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
Endicott comes in as the hottest team in the tournament while Manhattanville will be eager to get back on track. The Gulls have won their last four games by 17-2 including three by shutout; the Valiants lost their last two games to NESCAC teams Conn College and Williams.
Endicott is led by Courtney Sullivan (6-1-7) and Jillian Gibb (5-4-9) and goalie Vendela Johnson with a 1.52 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.
High-scoring Manhattanville is led by Amanda Sabia with 11 goals and 18 points, Nicole Mensi (7-7-14) and Zoey Pellowitz (3-10-13), with Rose Pijaca (1.81, .927) between the pipes.
Sunday’s consolation game will begin at 1 p.m. while the puck will drop in the title game at 4 p.m.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
