Thanksgiving Day Weekend was the highlight of last year’s Castleton University men’s hockey season.
This year, coach Bill Silengo is hoping it’s the start of something with a lot more staying power.
Silengo and the Spartans will look for the tweaks that will unlock critical special teams play on Friday when they host King’s College in the first round of the WSYB/Catamount Radio Invitational at Spartan Arena.
The defending tournament champion Spartans will face the Monarchs at 7 p.m. for a title spot against the winner of Friday’s 4 p.m. game between SUNY-Brockport and Anna Maria.
Brockport comes in as the tournament favorite at 5-1-1.
The Spartans are 0-5-3 with just eight goals in the last five games but have the potential to have a solid season if things start clicking. Castleton is more physical, deeper and much bigger than last season but that’s yet to show up in the Spartans’ record.
“We’re not where we would like to be in the win column,” said Silengo, who is blending 13 freshmen into this year’s squad. “I think we’re getting close to the way we need to play. It’s not so much the line combinations as just getting the right kids out there in the right situations.
“I know our power play needs to be better and our penalty kill needs to be better. We’re just trying to find the right combination for the power play.”
Castleton’s offense has done well creating chances but struggles to finish. The Spartans are 6-for-42 on the power play while giving up 10 power-play goals and two shorthanded tallies. Opponents are 10-for-43 with the man advantage.
Castleton will face an 0-8 Monarchs team that has also been struggling to score.
Castleton has been competitive in every game but its 7-0 loss against Plymouth where the Spartans came out flat.
Anna Maria comes in at 1-3-2.
“There’s a lot of parity in college hockey,” Silengo said. “It’s going to be three well-coached teams coming in. King’s is well coached and they are going to be hungry for a win just like we are.”
Castleton beat the Monarchs in a 3-2 game last year.
Another bugaboo for Castleton has been slow starts.
“We want to make sure everybody is ready to go,” he said. “When we do it we are all over people.”
Freshman forward Asa Palkin, a New England Hockey Conference Rookie of the Week, and junior defenseman Troy Taylor lead the Spartans in scoring with just five and four points, respectively.
Castleton keeper Wyatt Pickrell has an .892 save percentage while his contemporary, Jake Tugnutt, has a .900 mark in the King’s nets.
Jamie Lukas and Christian LaCroix have three goals apiece for the Monarchs while Lucciano Bucci has seven points to lead the team.
King’s has had several close decisions, including a 2-0 loss to Brockport at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in the Monarchs’ second game of the year.
Brockport and Anna Maria have both spread out their scoring, with the former the more impressive of the two. Eleven Golden Eagles have hit the back of the net with Doc Gentzler, Jordan Renaud and Mitchell Parson each getting three goals.
The consolation game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday with the finals going off at 4 p.m.
The Golden Eagles were beaten 4-3 by the Spartans in an exciting finale last year after taking a 3-0 lead in the first period.
That inspiring effort left Castleton with a 4-5 record but the team struggled the rest of the way and finished 7-16-3, though the finale was a one-goal loss at Norwich in double overtime in the NEHC quarterfinals.
“This tournament is something we want to win. We had it as a goal last year and it’s a goal this year,” Silengo said. “This year we have to make sure we take it one game at a time. We’re just worried about getting this thing going in the right direction.”
