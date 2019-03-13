WOOSTER, Ohio — The awards keep rolling in for Castleton University baseball standout Davis Mikell, as the junior first baseman was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division III Hitter of the Week on Wednesday afternoon.
Mikell, who has landed a spot on the D3baseball.com Division III Team of the Week and three Little East Conference Player of the Week awards this season, earns the accolades after reaching base in each of his 11 plate appearances during Castleton’s doubleheader sweep of Bard College.
He was a perfect 7-for-7 with five extra-base hits, slugged 2.000, scored eight runs and drove in four. He is the first LEC player to earn the honor this season.
Mikell and the 4-4 Spartans will take on Apprentice on Thursday, the first of their four games in three days in Newport News, Viginia.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Western New England 14, Castleton 8
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England exploded for four straight goals after Castleton closed to within a goal in the second half and pulled away to a 14-8 victory in non-conference women’s lacrosse on Wednesday.
It was the first win of the season for WNE; Castleton fell to 1-1.
Eileen Ruby had five goals, Hannah Jarvis three and Krista Breen a pair for the hosts. Emma Best had three goals, Erin Shuttle and Erin McKenna two apiece and Abbie Lesure one for the Spartans.
Kaitlyn Marchant earned the victory in goal with eight saves, the same number as Samantha Hebb collected in the Castleton nets.
Castleton is back in action on Friday at Union.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Members of the girls All-Marble Valley League teams:
A Division
First Team
Grace Mahar, Mount Anthony; Carol Herbert, Burr and Burton; Elise Magro and Leigha Charron, Rutland; Hailey Derosia, Brattleboro. Coach of the year, AJ Mahar, Mount Anthony.
Second Team/
Honorable Mention
Rylee Burgess and Kendra Sabotka, Rutland; Ashley Heaton and Grace Pinkus, Burr and Burton; Cat Worthington, Emilie O’Brien and Caroline Musinski, Mount Anthony; Rachael Rooney, Lauren McKenney and Alyssa Scherlin, Brattleboro.
B Division
First Team
Kennedy Mullen, Hartford; Olivia Rockwood and Adi Prior, Windsor; Ryleigh Coloutti and Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven. Coach of the Year, Kyle Wilson, Fair Haven.
Second Team/
Honorable Mention
Emerson Pomeroy, Mill River; Kaleigh Brown and Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven; Alia Edmunds, Livia Bernhardt and Leah Pinkowski, Otter Valley; Jasmine Jenkins, Hartford; Evelyn Page, Windsor.
C Division
First Team
Taylor Goodell and Halle Dickerson, Bellows Falls; Hailey Perham and Hannah Crosby, Springfield; Hannah Buffum and Paige Karl, Green Mountain. Coach of the Year, Joe Costello, Springfield.
Second Team/
Honorable Mention
Maria Page, Jarrett Niles and Sadie Boyd, Twin Valley; Abbe Cravinho and Michelle Marchica, Bellows Falls; Arin Bates, Sierra Fillion and Sydney Hescock, Leland & Gray; Gabby Wardwell and Julianna Levings, Springfield; Maya Lewis, Annie Lamson and Rachel Guerra, Green Mountain.
D Division
First Team
Lyndsey Elms and Allie Almond, Proctor; Kiera Pipeling and Kiana Grabowski, West Rutland; Julia Lee and Sophie Markowski, Mount St. Joseph. Coach of the year, Carl Serrani, West Rutland.
Second Team/
Honorable Mention
Schuylar Nolan, Haley Mattison and Kierstyn Hess, Arlington; Elizabeth Bailey and Jenee McGee, West Rutland; Ella Paquin and Jillian Perry, MSJ; Kassidy Mack and Grace Hayes, Poultney; Maddie Flanders, Proctor; Emily Perham, Hope Kelley and Riley Paul, Black River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.