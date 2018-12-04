WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Castleton University women’s hockey team got out to a 2-0 lead and settled for a 2-2 tie with Williams in non-conference hockey Tuesday, extending Castleton’s unbeaten string to three games.
With goalie Alexis Kalm stopping 41 shots in an impressive performance, the Spartans went to 2-0-1 in their last three contests and are 4-4-2 overall on the season.
The Ephs of the NESCAC are 4-2-1. Goalie Marissa Anderson had 16 stops in the Williams net.
Courtney Gauthier put Castleton on the board on the second of successive power plays, knocking in her third goal of the season (also her third power-play goal) with just two seconds left in the first period. Jocelyn Forrest assisted.
Castleton upped the lead to 2-0 in the second on another man advantage when Nicolle Trivino scored from nearly a flat angle from just inside of the left boards, firing a shot that caromed in off goalie Marissa Anderson.
Assists went to Casey Traill and Chanel Tvergyak.
The Ephs cut the score to 2-1 with a shorthanded goal after a great forecheck by C.C. Wallin. Wallin picked off a pass at the top of the Castleton zone and made a spinning pass from deep in the zone to give Elizabeth Welch an open shot in front for her first varsity goal.
Williams tied it on the power play with 4:54 left in the third on a rebound by Abby Brustad.
Castleton returns to Spartan Arena to host UMass-Boston on Friday in a New England Hockey Conference game.
The Spartans are currently tied for second in the NEHC (4-1-1) while UMass-Boston (2-3 NEHC, 5-2 overall) is tied for fifth.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
College of St. Joseph 99,
Word of Life 22
College of St. Joseph outscored Word of Life 29-4 in the first period and romped to a 99-22 victory for its second victory of the year Tuesday night.
Five Fighting Saints had double-figure scoring, led by Sabrene Eye with 22 and Crisalida Chaplin and LaShaunte White with 16 apiece.
Daija Black and Rachel Bruneel added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for 2-9 CSJ.
Alexis Juilleret led Word of Life with 10 points.
CSJ will host New Hampshire Technical Institute on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton keeper
Pickrell lauded
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Wyatt Pickrell of the Castleton University men’s hockey team was named the New England Hockey Conference Men’s Goalie of the Week for the week ending Dec. 2.
Pickrell was a key contributor in Castleton’s 1-1-0 weekend, which included its first NEHC victory of the season. The senior turned aside a season-high 44 shots on Friday against Suffolk as the squad skated away with a 6-2 win.
On Saturday, Pickrell made 37 saves as the Spartans fell to Johnson & Wales, 3-2 in overtime.
Over the weekend, the goalie stopped 81 of 86 shots he saw for a .942 save percentage. Pickrell bolstered his season save percentage to .905 and lowered his goals-against average to 3.27.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Will honored for
work in CU net
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Rylie Wills of the Castleton University women’s ice hockey team has been named New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week for the week ending Dec. 2.
Wills helped lead the Spartans to a 2-0-0 weekend, earning a couple of important conference victories, while posting a .979 save percentage.
Posting her second career shutout, Wills sent aside 29 shots in a 1-0 win against Johnson & Wales on Friday evening. On Saturday,
Wills was just as good as Castleton earned a 3-1 road win at New England College.
The Sioux Lookout, Ontario native made 17 saves including 12 in the second period alone, which helped shift the momentum toward the Spartans.
In the two games, Wills faced 13 extra-player opportunities, surrendering just one power-play goal.
She was also in net as Johnson & Wales and New England College skated with empty nets for a total of 2:05.
RHS FOOD DRIVE
Rutland High School and Rutland Middle School athletes will be going door-to-door Saturday in the Greater Rutland area to collect donations and food for the Community Cupboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.