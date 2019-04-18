CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team will host its annual Strike Out Cancer games in association with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Making Strides of Southern Vermont with a common goal of raising awareness and funding for cancer research. Castleton will dedicate its doubleheader against Middlebury on Monday (3:30 p.m. start) to the cause.
The Spartans will sport pink uniforms as they continue their support of the “Losing Is Not an Option” movement. Created as a motto by former the Castleton University softball and men’s soccer head coach, the late John Werner, while he was battling cancer, it has since taken off, spreading across the country and world.
As part of the game-day festivities, the softball program will be selling T-shirts and accepting donations with proceeds going directly to cancer research. There will also be “I Strike Out Cancer” placards for attendees to show their support. Similar to the “Stand Up To Cancer” campaign seen specifically through the annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game, all in attendance will be able to stand and show support in a special ceremony.
Earlier this year, the Castleton women’s ice hockey team hosted its annual Pink the Rink Game and recently delivered a $2,831 donation to the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland.
Prior to the start of the first game, the Spartans will have a ceremonial first pitch thrown by two Spartan mothers and cancer survivors.
Those interested in showing support can visit Southern Vermont Health Care’s website and include “LINAO” in the tribute field on the form.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
ESSEX — Robby Meslin banged a three-run homer in the fifth to help Essex defeat Rutland High School 14-4 in five innings in non-league baseball.
Meslon had a field day with three hits, four RBIs and four runs as Essex went to 2-0 and dropped the Raiders, who were originally to have hosted the game on Thursday, to 1-1.
Grady Cram threw four innings for the victory while Rutland’s Justin Aker took the loss.
Ethan Coarse and Billy Hemenway drove in two runs apiece for the Raiders, who are scheduled to host Fair Haven on Saturday at 11 a.m.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.