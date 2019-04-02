KEENE, N.H. — Joe Gratton pitched six strong innings and Castleton University ended a three-game skid with a 3-1 victory over Keene State in Little East Conference baseball on Tuesday.
Dylan Bailey, John Stewart and Matt Jackson drove in runs for the Spartans, 8-9. Keene slipped to 6-11.
Gratton went six frames, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out seven. He allowed one earned run. Greg Poggioli suffered the loss for the Owls, who broke up the shutout in the sixth on a John Tarascio single.
Andy Kenosh pitched a scoreless seventh and Davis Mikell tossed two shutout innings for his fourth save.
Gratton got out of a two-on jam in the fifth when, with two out, third baseman Mitch Carron charged a grounder and threw low to first, with then-first baseman Mikell making a nice scoop.
Deagan Poland had a pair of hits for Castleton and scored the first run in the first. He reached on a two-base throwing error and scored on Bailey's two-out single.
Bailey walked, advanced on a Caron single and scored on a Stewart groundout in the sixth, with Jackson's two-out single then chasing home the last Castleton run.
Ken Longley had two hits for Keene.
Castleton will host St. Michael's College for a twinbill on Thursday.
