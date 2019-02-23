The hits just keep on coming for Castleton women's hockey.
The Spartans scored three times in the middle session for a 4-2 lead and held on to beat Johnson and Wales 4-3 to advance to the New England Hockey Conference tournament finals.
Third-seeded Castleton will face the top-seeded Norwich Cadets in Northfield next Saturday night and from the way they looked on Saturday at Spartan Arena, the Spartans have a solid chance against a team that beat them 8-0 but skated to a 3-3 tie with Castleton last month.
The Spartans are now 11-13-3 after their third one-goal game against Johnson and Wales (they won two of three) and are an impressive 7-1 in their last eight games.
"I think we all just started to click," said defenseman Sam Munroe. "We understand what coach is trying to do with us and we're working with him and communicating and we're working as a team."
"It feels amazing. We've been waiting for this all year. We all knew it was going to be a battle but it feels great to get over the next spot."
Can the Spartans beat the 20-5-2 Cadets?
"I think so," Munroe said.
Jade Remillard had a pair of goals and an assist, Aimee Brand a goal and two assists and Jocelyn Forrest a goal in an entertaining and energetic, back-and-forth contest.
Castleton had a pair of one-goal leads before putting up its two-goal cushion but the Wildcats' mental toughness never wore down Castleton's resolve.
"They came together as a team," said coach Mike Venezia. "We had to stick to our game and put more pressure on them and focus on what works best for us and that's exactly what they did. No one was giving up on one another. They were all playing for each other."
Goalie Rylie Wills had some big stops under pressure during a 23-save effort.
"Rylie was unbelievable. She's been that person we go to for the past few weeks now and she's been lights out," Venezia said. "She's going to come ready to plan next weekend."
Remillard made it 1-0 8:26 into play when she banged home a drop pass from Briand in the lower left face-off circle, her shot flying past freshman goalie Jasmine Mucci (16 saves) into the upper left corner.
Sam Kawejsza skated off the right boards and flipped a shot over Wills' shoulder to tie the game though a period but Briand scored on a two-on-one rush from the left faceoff circle just 34 seconds intro the middle period.
After Kawejsza tipped in a Drea Westgaard blast four minutes into the period to tie it again Remillard struck 30 seconds later with an assist form Chanel Tvergyak.
Forrest, taking a pass from Briand, held the puck just outside the crease for an instant as she picked her spot, then wristed the puck past Mucci for a 4-2 lead with 5:50 left in the second.
Cassie Wakefield scored the game's only power-play goal at 1:09 of the third period. Castleton's best chance after that went by the boards when Briand, skating in alone on Mucci, couldn't get the handle on the puck for a backhander. But the Castleon defense then held, including the final moments when the 10-14-3 Wildcats pulled Mucci.
"We're where we wanted to be," said Venezia. "It was our goal at the beginning of the year to get here. We've been telling them that the entire playoff run. We'll be ready to go next weekend."
