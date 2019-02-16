Jocelyn Forrest seems to enjoy playing Plymouth State. The Castleton senior scored her fifth goal against the Panthers in three games, breaking a 1-1 tie in the third period and leading her hockey team to a 2-1 New England Hockey Conference quarterfinal victory Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The game-winner came just after the Spartans killed off a major penalty in the third period and then were awarded a power play of their own. Forrest took a pass from Ryanne Mix along the right-wing boards, skated across the middle and flicked a backhand past Emelie Lindqvist at 7:47.
“My linemates really helped me out there. We really gel well together,” Forrest said. “I had my head up the whole time, I took a look where I could go and I just saw an opening. I had been shooting glove-side the whole time and I finally went to the blocker side and it went in.”
Forrest scored a pair of goals against the Panthers, including one with a man advantage, in a 3-3 tie on Nov. 9. She tallied a pair of power-play goals, including the game-winner in overtime, in the Spartans’ 3-2 win on Jan. 26.
The Spartans had multiple opportunities on the power play Saturday but were largely ineffective, getting blanked on the first six before Forrest finally cashed in on the seventh.
“I thought we were trying to be too cute with the puck and not getting enough shots,” Castleton coach Mike Venezia said. “We definitely keep it simple because we feel that is what works good for us.”
The Panthers had a great chance immediately after their first penalty expired as Gabbie Igo hopped off the bench and broke in alone on Rylie Wills, only to be turned away.
Plymouth State took advantage on Castleton’s second power play as a bobbling puck was misplayed by the Spartans at their own blue line, sending Brooks Maggy in alone and she slipped the puck past Wills.
“I think that was an incidence of where we were trying to be too cute,” Venezia said. “They were really doing a good job of clogging us up at the corner of the points. It was something we had to adjust to between periods to give us more opportunities.”
The Spartans were resilient, however, and scored the equalizer just 1:57 before the first intermission.
Forrest won the puck on the left boards and ripped it toward the net, where Aimee Briand tipped the shot in off the inside of the left post. Jade Remillard also got an assist.
The two teams battled it out through the scoreless second period. The Panthers had a great opportunity in the third when Chanel Tvergyak was whistled for a five-minute elbowing penalty at 1:25.
The Castleton penalty killers did a great job of clogging the shooting lanes, limiting Plymouth to six shots and clearing the puck several times. Then two seconds after the major expired, the Spartans drew a body checking penalty on the Panthers, setting the scene for the game-winner.
“That five-minute power play that Plymouth had really had us on the ropes but they bared down in the D zone,” Venezia said. “Sam Munroe worked extremely hard there to kill the penalty and ends up causing a penalty for them as soon as our five minutes expired so we had a lot of momentum that led to the game-winner.”
Another key point came in the final two-plus minutes as the Spartans kept the Panthers bottled up in their own end, not allowing Plymouth a shot and keeping Lindqvist in the net until the final eight seconds.
“Our assistant coach said keep possession and that’s what we did,” Forrest said. “We really didn’t care about scoring there. I think we outworked them. We just thought ‘two more minutes and we can move on and play another weekend of hockey.’”
Wills finished the game with 26 saves for the 10-14-3 Spartans, who after tying Norwich on Jan. 25, have won five of their last six games. Lindqvist stopped 33 shots for the Panthers, who end the season at 7-15-4.
