ENOSBURG - The Springfield girls basketball team had itself a seemingly comfortable 49-33 lead heading into the final quarter but had to hold on against No. 2 Enosburg for a 60-59 victory in the Division II quarterfinal game.
The win sends the Cosmos to the Barre Auditorium on Wednesday where they will meet the No. 3 Fair Haven Slaters, a Marble Valley League rival.
The No. 7 Cosmos will take a 17-5 record to the Auditorium to meet that Fair Haven team they lost to 37-33 in their one meeting during the season. The Cosmos had the lead for 31 minutes in that contest.
"I think the only ones we didn't shock were ourselves," Springfield coach Joe Costello said pf the Cosmos picking off the No. 2 seed..
"We won this game by establishing our presence on defense early."
The Hornets came roaring back to forge a couple of ties and Costello credited his team with keeping its composure while the Enosburg gym was rocking.
"We had the composure to finish it," he said.
Post player Gabby Wardwell led the Cosmos' balanced attack with 14 points. Hannah Crosby followed with 13, and Jessica Cerniglia added 10 with a couple of big 3-pointers in the first half. Ashley Chamberlin and Julia Albero-Levings added eight points each and Hailey Perham contributed six points and again was Springfield's floor general.
"She controls the floor," Costello said of Perham. "She dictates the pace of play."
Perham also had seven assists and grabbed some key rebounds.
Rice 48, Rutland 40
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Rice took its first lead with 5:56 to play on a Carley Hill jumper in transition and held off Rutland 48-40 in a Division I quarterfinal on Saturday.
After trailing the entire way, the No. 4 Green Knights held Rutland scoreless for the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter.
Rice went 9 of 13 at the line in the period and won it 13-2.
The Knights will take a 15-7 record to the semifinals after beating the Raiders for the second time in three outings this year. No. 5 Rutland ended the season at 14-8.
Elise Magro had 16 points, Leigha Charron 10, Rylee Burgess eight and Kendra Sabotka six for Rutland.
Hill had seven points for Rice. The Knights were led by Fiona Connolly with 16, Haley Walker with 10 and Kristen Varin with nine.
Rutland led 28-25 at halftime.
West Rutland 58, Danville 28
WEST RUTLAND - Elizabeth Bailey had 13 of her 14 points in the second half and West Rutland pulled away from Danville for a 58-28 victory in the Division IV quarterfinals Saturday.
Westside will play Proctor Wednesday in the semifinals at Barre Auditorium; the county rivals split during the regular season.
No. 3 Westside led 22-13 at halftime and is now 16-5. Jenee McGee had five 3-pointers and 17 points to lead the way and Kiana Granbowski added three treys and 11 points.
Colleen Flynn had eight points and Hallie Tillotson and Auburn Laroque six each for Danville. The eighth-seeded Indians finished the year at 13-8.
SATURDAY'S GIRLS
TOURNAMENT SCORES
Division I
Rice 48, Rutland 40
Division II
Springfield 60, Enosburg 59
Fair Haven 52, Harwood 26
Division IV
Proctor 42, Arlington 28
West Rutland 58, Danville 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.