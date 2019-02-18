State Track and Field results

TEAM SCORES

DIVISION I BOYS

1. Essex 143, 2. St. Johnsbury, 142 2. South Burlington 61, 3. Burlington 39, 4. Mount Mansfield 25, 5. Mount Anthony 24, 6. Rutland 20, 7. North Country 1

DIVISION II BOYS

1. Oxbow 94, 2. Thetford 86, 3. Spaulding 85, 4. Fair Haven 46, 5. Vergennes 45, 6. Hartford 32, 7. Bellows Falls 18, 8. Rice 12, 9. Missisquoi 7, 10. Green Mountain 6, 11. Lyndon 6

DIVISION I GIRLS

1. St. Johnsbury 176.5, 2. Essex 101, 3. South Burlington 75.5, 4. Mount Anthony 42.5, 5. North Country 34.5, 6. Rutland 15, 7. Burlington 6

DIVISION II GIRLS

1. Rice 148, 2. Hartford 105, 3. Missisquoi 43, 4. Lyndon 38, 5. Milton 26, 6. Fair Haven 24, 7. Thetford 24, 8. Oxbow 22, 9. Green Mountain 11, 10. Vergennes 8, 11. Lake Region 6, 12. Bellows Falls 4
