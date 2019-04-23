BRANDON — The scoreboard said Otter Valley 11, Lamoille 3, but it would have been a lot closer if not for Alec Stevens. The Otters’ senior goaltender stopped 17 shots in 37:34 and Otter Valley picked up its first victory of the season in boys lacrosse action Tuesday at Markowski Field.
“Their goalie is great,” said Lancers coach Bill Loscomb, noting how well Stevens shut down almost everything that was fired low at him. “He gave us the same treatment last year.”
But this is a new year and the Otters, with fine veteran leadership all over the field and the deepest team they’ve ever had, have a chance to go places. Their performance in Tuesday’s Division II game was testimony.
“To have a win is vindication for all the hard work they’ve put in,” said OV coach Jesse Milliman, whose team entered at 0-2 after two losses to D-I teams. “These kids bring it hard to practice every day.”
Ethan Sulik-Doty had four goals, Hayden Gallo a hat trick and Tim Kittler two more goals to lead OV, which led 10-0 before Ben Cullivan broke the spell for the Lancers in the third period.
But Stevens was tested from the very beginning, and as well as his defense played in front of him, the Lancers were able to get shots on net, many of them off the sticks of Cullivan and Nick Hudson. Stevens kept impressing the partisan crowd with his quick hands while the Otters erected an impenetrable barrier between Lamoille and victory.
“Alec is always so good,” Milliman said. “Anything he sees he can stop. To me he’s one of the best goalies in the state. Somebody prove me wrong.”
OV had its best offensive day of the young season, enough so that Milliman felt comfortable giving freshman goalie Daniel O’Brien work in the final 10:26. He gave up two goals but had a couple of nice saves, one of them against Hudson.
The Lancers also played some good defense but OV’s skills were not to be denied. On one play originating at midfield, Sulik-Doty was hounded by a double team; he persisted, found an opening with a quick spin move to the sideline, carried the ball in and scored on Ian Castonguay.
David Williams scored a goal for OV with a dogged effort, getting off his shot despite a defender’s hard stick checking.
Trevor Rheaume and Jake Joskiewcz also scored for the 0-2 Lancers, who are facing the same problem as many teams this time of year. They have been on a field just a handful of times as they rebuild from a squad that graduated 10 players.
“We’re struggling with our numbers but we have stuff to build on,” said Loscomb.
As do the Otters, who gave a good account of themselves on Saturday in a 6-4 loss to D-I Brattleboro. They have another good test coming up, against a traditionally strong Woodstock program in Woodstock on Thursday.
“To be the best you’ve got to beat the best,” Milliman said.
