The Rutland boys hockey team was poised to win its first game of the season, clinging to a one-goal lead, but Stowe knotted the game with 75 seconds to go and then struck in overtime to claim a 5-4 victory Saturday at Spartan Arena.
The visitors pulled goaltender Jackson Seivwright with 1:40 to go and 25 seconds later Jace Boerger skated through traffic and roofed a shot to tie the game.
Stowe took a penalty with 7.5 seconds left in regulation and Rutland nearly scored off the draw. When the extra time began, however, Stowe kept the hosts bottled up in their own end and after the penalty expired, Max Carr beat a pair of defenders, skated in and scored the winner.
“It been kind of a thorn in our side, even last year,” Rutland coach Chris Adams said. “It’s not physical stuff or a lack of effort. It’s mental awareness in those key times.
“On the tying goal, we made an over-aggressive pinch that we didn’t need to do with a minute left and we let the guy walk in without closing the gap at all. And then on that game-winner, you’ve got to feel that pressure and make the right play in those key moments.”
The line that includes Boerger and Carr is very quick and exploited Rutland’s defense for a good portion of the night. The visiting Raiders continually sent a player long and connected up several stretch passes.
It was only the play of goaltender Augie Louras that kept Rutland in the game. The sophomore made highlight save after highlight save, stopping 31 shots in all.
“Augie Louras was phenomenal,” Adams said. “He kept us in it and that’s all you can ask for. He made the first save, and a lot of times the second save. I thought he was tremendous for his first start ever.”
After making a great stop on Nathan Rice, Louras stoned Atticus Eiden on a give-and-go from Carr, but Ben Salvas pounced on the rebound to give Stowe the lead at 8:56 of the first.
It did not take Rutland long to even things up as Ethan Coarse found Dillon Moore on the right post. Seivwright made the initial save but Coarse batted the rebound out of the air and into the net at 10:21.
Rutland took its first lead at 12:17 as Joe Gides skated up the left wing and slid the puck to Ryan Melen on the right post, but the advantage was short-lived.
Boerger got free on a breakaway and again Louras made a stellar save. This time Carr was there to clean up the rebound 2:20 before the first intermission.
Rutland scored the only goal of the second period at 3:41 to take a 3-2 lead into the second break. Drew Patterson ripped a bullet from the left point and following a scramble in front that saw Noah Crossman get a shot, Coarse potted his second goal.
Boerger split a pair of defensemen and scored on the power play 2:58 into the third but 10 seconds later, Rutland was back on top. Ben Simpson gathered the puck along the right boards and fired a shot along the ice from an impossible angle that escaped Seivwright.
Carr finished the night with two goals and two assists while Boerger had two and one. Seivwright made 23 saves as Stowe evens its record at 1-1. Rutland is now 0-3.
