BURLINGTON - The magic of the 3-point shot ran out for Rutland High School and determined St. Johnsbury rallied for a 54-50 victory in the Division I boys basketball finals Sunday at Patrick Gym.
The Hilltoppers clearly had the will to win.
They played from behind nearly the entire way until taking the lead in the fourth period. The game drifted away from Rutland in the closing minutes, when the Raiders missed six straight treys at the tail end of a dismal afternoon from beyond the arc.
But before that, Alex Carlisle hoisted the 'Toppers on his back with 14 third-period points to knock Rutland's six-point lead to one through three and St. Jay polished off its first title since 1997 with a well-played, team-oriented fourth period.
Carlisle ended his high school career with 24 points for No. 5, 17-7 SJA, which capped the year on a five-game run.
"This is exactly where we were Monday night but the other day we shut Rice out for six minutes in the third quarter," said SJA coach Dave McGinn of his halftime talk. "The bottom line is the trust they showed in each other the last three weeks was incredible."
St. Jay's season-ending stretch included back-to-back wins over top-seeded Rice.
It was the second title for McGinn, who guided Thetford to a Division III crown before moving on to St. Johnsbury.
A driving layup by the determined Carlisle put St. Jay on top and when Nic Guckin buried a trey the lead was 47-42 with 3:30 to play. A trey by Rutland's Evan Pockette made it a one-possession game but the Raiders didn't get a good inside look the rest of the way and flailed away from the outside with no success.
"They really clogged the paint and their size I thought bothered us," said Raiders coach Mike Wood. (Asom) Hayman-Jones (12 points) was an 'X' factor coming in because he had a really good solid against us the first time and he was big today."
So to was 6-foot-9 Andrew Cowan. With them denying Rutland access to Raiders center Eric Coughlin (nine points) the Hilltoppers choked off the Raiders inside game. SJA outscored Rutland inside 12-4 in the second half and 26-14 overall.
"We intentionally left our big kid in the paint and we were focused on switching on all screens and knowing that the pick-and-roll is a big part of their game," said McGinn. "Our matchups were just the way we wanted to them be."
Jamison Evans and Matt Lorman led Rutland with 14 and 12 points but they were a combined 10-for-40 from the field and 3 for 18 from 3-point range. Rutland shot 30 treys, making only eight.
The long game served the Raiders typically well for three periods with Pockette, Evans and Ethan Notte knocking them down.
They led 13-9 after a period and built leads of 20-15 and 24-18 in the second period, then 28-22 and 37-31 in the third. Then Carlisle broke loose, matching Rutland basket for basket with the help of determined drives to the iron and closing the gap to a point through three sessions. Eight of his 14 points in the third were on layups. Then he hit his only trey and a driving layup at the third-period buzzer to set the stage for the fourth period, which St. Jay won 17-12.
"I thought we did a really nice job on Carlisle in the first half keeping them in check but their will to win was pretty impressive," Wood said. "I thought we ran out of gas and they had that extra kick at the end that we usually have ... we didn't have it today. And that's not for lack of effort. They just had a little more in the tank."
"Stay calm," said McGinn said in his time-out messages to his team. "This is exactly what we did the other night. Rice was up eight on us at the quarter break. We just needed to feel out where they were coming at us. They were pressuring Alex and Logan Wendell (eight points) and we've come up with schemes over the year because other teams were doing that."
The teams each had 35 rebounds but an impressive 18 offensive boards helped Rutland take 15 more field goal attempts than the Hilltoppers. But St. Jay made 19 of 41 (46 percent) while Rutland hit just 17 of 56.
Carlisle shot extraordinarily well on the big stage at 9 of 16. Guckin took only two shots but his one make from deep in the right corner was very big indeed.
"Matt Gukin, his first shot, a 3 from the deep corner, was just a dagger at the time," McGinn said. "And we got to the foul line. We missed some but that's where we've been able to close out games."
St. Jay closed out the game making 5 of 8 shots at the foul line, with Wendell making 3 of 4. A 3 by Gatorade Player of the Year Evans was only a cosmetic touch with the final seconds ticking away.
"Those guys deserved it," said Wood, whose three-year magic carpet ride produced titles in 2017 and 2018 and a staggering 64-7 record. "The run they went on the last five games, that's impressive. They beat some really good teams. Dave did a good job with them and my hat's off them. There were a couple of times we got some separation, but their resolve …"
No. 3 Rutland finished at 19-5, its 10-game winning streak snapped.
Coughlin snared 11 rebounds for Rutland and was one point shy of logging double-doubles in each of his last three games. Wendall's 10 rebounds led the Hilltoppers.
Now SJA has a solid chance to go back-to-back, with Carlisle the only graduate.
"This feels right," said a grinning McGinn on this St. Patrick's Day Sunday. The one-time three-sport athlete at Brattleboro has a 70-percent Irish lineage.
Wood is likely already thinking ahead to next year when he begins a rebuilding chore with Pockette as the only player with significant experience returning. But he's 42-5 the last two years after replacing four starters each time.
"I don't think anyone gave us a shot to be here when the (season) started," he said. "So for them to be here and have a shot to cut the nets down a third time, how far we've come says a lot about our program and hopefully where we're going."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.