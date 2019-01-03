CHELSEA — West Rutland boys basketball, a 1-20 team last winter, is 5-0.
“We’re pretty happy about it,” said coach Jordan Tolar after Thursday’s 57-41 victory over Websterville in Chelsea. “The guys are playing team ball and playing good hard defense.”
Kyle Laughlin had four 3-pointers and 24 points and Tim Blanchard added 11 points and 10-plus rebounds against 5-3 Websterville.
“They gave us a good game and played us physically so we had to get physical with them and put forth the extra effort to get back in transition,” Tolar said. “Once we keyed in on those things ... we started to pull away.”
Tyler Serrani added seven points for Westside.
Porter Pelloquin had nine points and Dalton Cody eight for Websterville.
West Rutland faces another stern road test on Saturday when the Division IV Horde plays up a division at Green Mountain.
Green Mountain 59, Long Trail 38
CHESTER — Brook Ordway-Smith led the way in scoring. Dylan McCarthy was his defensive bookend.
Ordway-Smith had 18 points and McCarthy helped hold Long Trail guard Jeremy Linfield to three points in a 59-38 victory in MVL basketball Thursday night.
Sawyer Piece also had a solid game in helping hold Jackson Washburn to 14 points, many of them after the game had been decided.
“We really followed through on the game plan,” said GM coach Brian Rapanotti. “We wanted to dog them (on defense) and make them work really hard.”
McCarthy added 11 as the Chieftains improved to 3-2 heading into Saturday’s home game against undefeated West Rutland.
“We played them in summer league and we know their personnel,” Rapanotti said of the game between his Division III team and the D-IV Horde. “They are scrappy, it always seems to be a battle with those guys.”
Danville 38, Proctor 32
DANVILLE — “We didn’t play very well. We’re in a funk offensively,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said after his Phantoms fell 38-32 to Danville on Thursday night.
That offense was definitely stuck in neutral early, trailing 7-1 after the opening quarter.
Brennon Crossmon led the 3-3 Phantoms with 12 points and Nate Greb added nine.
The Phantoms take on Long Trail on Saturday in Manchester.
Windsor 51, Hartford 39
WINDSOR — Robert Slocum popped in a game-high 26 points and Windsor climbed within a game of the .500 mark with a 51-39 victory over Hartford in MVL basketball Thursday.
The Jacks jumped out to an early lead, lost their intensity for a while but then finished strong to go to 3-4.
“We’ve good defensively but we need more people to score. We’ve been in every game,” said coach Harry Ladue.
Hunter Grela added 13 points while Danny Bushway had 12 for the ‘Canes.
Windsor will host Newport next Thursday in search of a season’s sweep of the Tigers.
Oxbow 76, Springfield 46
BRADFORD — Three players reached double figures for the undefeated Olympians during Thursday’s 30-point victory, 76-46 over Springfield.
Jace Page scored 13 points for Oxbow (5-0), while teammates Seth Carson and Trevor Moore added 11 points apiece. Noah Zierfus (18 points) paced the Cosmos.
A 24-6 second period put the Olympians in control and they finished things off to go to 5-0.
”We tried to play their pace instead of our own,” said Cosmos coach Mike Ruppel of Oxbow’s pressing, running tactics. “At halftime we talked about it and then we came out and scored 20 points in the third quarter.”
The 1-5 Cosmos will try to bounce back on Saturday when they host Fall Mountain.
”We scrimmaged them and they played zone so we’ll get into the gym tomorrow and go to work on that,” Ruppel said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 55, MAU 38
BENNINGTON — The ‘R’ in Slaters stands for resiliency and it was screaming loud and clear in Fair Haven’s 55-38 victory over Mount Anthony on Thursday night at Kates Gym.
Mount Anthony came out of the gate on fire, whisking to a 10-0 lead.
“We got punched in the mouth,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
But the Slaters overcame it all thanks to a career-high 32 points by Ryleigh Coloutti and 14 more from Kerigan Disorda. Coloutti nailed six 3-point field goals and also went 12 of 16 from the foul line. Disorda was also dialing long distance. She had four 3s.
“We played tough tonight,” Wilson said. “We played a complete game except for those first few minutes.”
Coloutti grabbed 11 rebounds to go with those 32 points.
Grace Mahar led the Patriots with 16 points largely on her performance at the line where she was 11 of 12.
The Slaters take a 5-2 record into Saturday’s home game against Windsor.
“That’s another tough game,” Wilson said.
COMMUNITY CUPBOARD
A group of Rutland High School and Rutland Middle School student/athletes will be conducting a food drive on Saturday, Jan. 5, going door to door in the greater Rutland City Area for food and/or donations for the Community Cupboard.
