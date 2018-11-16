Here we are. It's the time when every NCAA Division III football player hopes to still be playing but very few are. Out of the 250 teams in that classification, only 32 will take the field Saturday as the playoffs begin.
There are some Vermonters on the D-III teams that have extended their seasons with the goal of advancing to the next round.
Husson University is among this elite fraternity and the Eagles have Lyndon's JJ Mesics, Springfield's Josh Hoy, North Country Union's Michael Punt and Aidan Hogan as well as Bill Wood, who played in prep school in Connecticut but is listed as being from Bethel.
Husson (8-2), winners of the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, is at RPI for a noon kickoff.
Western New England University (8-2) makes the trip south to Frostburg State in Maryland. On the Golden Bears' roster are Milton's Kyle Apgar, BFA-Fairfax's Sean Stergas and Burr and Burton Academy's Ryan Smith.
Stergas and Smith have been important components to the defensive unit during this 8-2 season. Each played in every game. They made 32 tackles apiece and both earned second team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference honors.
The Ivy League is also still playing and that means the 135th Harvard-Yale game kicks off Saturday at noon at Fenway Park.
This is the 50th anniversary of the 1968 game, the most memorable contest in the series.
It is a game that prompted one of the most famous sports headlines ever. It ran in the Harvard Crimson: Harvard Beats Yale, 29.29.
Yale led 29-13 with only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter and the Crimson staged a miraculous rally to earn the tie.
Both teams finished 8-0-1.
The attendance that day was listed as 40,280 but thousands more than that claim to have been there. It is one of those famous games, the kind people like to boast about attending years later.
Even Rutland radio personality Jack Healey wasn't in Harvard Stadium that day. Growing up in Topsfield, Massachusetts as the son of a Yale graduate, Healey began attending Harvard-Yale games at about the age of 15. He figures he has been there for about 20 of them including 10 in a row.
That day he was disappointed because the family could not obtain a ticket for him. With both teams unbeaten, tickets would have been at a premium even at the much larger Yale Bowl. But at Harvard, they were extremely tough to come by in 1968.
Healey stayed home and listened to the game on the radio.
"I listened to the whole game. I remember being really mad at the end," he said.
The play-by-play radio man that day was Ken Coleman, the Red Sox radio voice who got his start at WSYB in Rutland.
There was even a record album produced of Coleman's call of the final frenzied minutes of that 1968 Harvard-Yale game.
The Healey family had a long love affair with the Harvard-Yale game and Jack recalls going to the 1980 game in which Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate Mike Muscatello was playing for Yale.
Another thing about that Harvard-Yale game 50 years ago was that there was a sizeable number of fans in attendance who did not see the ending. Thinking the outcome was settled, they left the stadium for an early start home.
That is not unlike the 1973 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star game between Vermont and New Hampshire.
New Hampshire was leading Vermont 21-9 with under four minutes to play that August day at Dartmouth College's Memorial Field.
Bellows Falls coach Gerry Curcuru was the Vermont coach and he accidentally inserted a winning combination of players in those final minutes in an attempt to get everyone some playing time.
Vermont staged an incredible rally for a 22-21 victory that many people who purchased tickets never stayed to see.
Montpelier's Rex Martin threw the winning touchdown pass to MSJ's Robbie Gilligan. Essex's Greg Sprout, who had already kicked a 34-yard field goal in the game, made good on the conversion kick for the one-point victory.
There is even a story about someone in the media reporting that New Hampshire had won the game on the radio.
The 1968 Harvard-Yale game. The 1973 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. They both have a lesson: Never leave early.
QUICK KICKS: Dartmouth, 8-1 and still with a chance at a share of the Ivy League title, hosts Brown at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. ... It was quite a season for the McCoy family in Manchester. Joey helped lead Burr and Burton Academy to the Division II state championship. Older brother Jay had a solid first year as a freshman at Hobart. Jay played in all nine games at free safety for the 5-4 Statesmen. He had 26 tackles and two interceptions. ... You can see plenty of future college football players on Saturday at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium. The North-South Senior Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m.
