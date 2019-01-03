When Castleton University assistant women's basketball coach Dave Kinsman told me that the opponent coming into Glenbrook Gym on Saturday afternoon plays a style similar to the Grinnell College men's team, it got my attention.
A lot of folks don't know where Grinnell is located. One of the top selling T-shirts in the campus bookstore says: "Where the Hell is Grinnell?"
More people know that Grinnell's basketball team flings up 3-pointers for all 40 minutes than know that the school is located out on the prairie in Grinnell, Iowa, a town of just under 10,000 people.
The Bighorns have become famous in NCAA Division III circles for playing pressure defense and running and gunning from behind the arc.
They beat Wright State-Lake University this year 177-129 by making 31 3-pointers. They scored 140 against Colorado College and 164 in their win over Emmaus College.
When they hit the century mark, it's just another day at the office.
Now comes the Western Connecticut Colonials brandishing a similar style for a Little East Conference women's basketball battle in the shadow of Birds-Eye Mountain.
The Colonials bring a 5-6 record with them to Castleton but have eclipsed 100 points three times this season, once in a loss, falling 118-103 to Albertus Magnus.
Last year, under veteran coach Kimberley Rybczyk, Western Connecticut led the country in 3-point field goals made with 319 and in 3-point field goals attempted with 1,252. They also caused 34.96 turnovers a contest, another figure that led the nation.
"We need to keep our composure and know that some parts of the game are going to be ugly," Castleton coach Tim Barrett said.
Due to the Colonials' unique style, the Spartans will sometimes play four guards, something they do not ordinarily do.
"About three-quarters of their shots are 3-pointers but they still look to get the ball in the lane," Barrett said. "We have got to contest their shots and we can't give them second opportunities. We have to limit them to one shot a possession."
The Spartans have to be feeling pretty good about themselves after winning both games in the Salem State Holiday Classic, edging Endicott 55-51 and then trimming the host Vikings 59-37 to bring their record to 9-3.
Brooke Raiche was named Castleton's MVP by the tournament committee.
"We played very well in stretches," Barrett said.
The early portion of the semester saw Raiche and Alexis Quenneville shouldering most of the scoring load.
Now, they are getting more help. Ashleay Wilcox had 14 against Salem State and Barrett said Ajla Medic has given the team a big lift when coming off the bench.
Warning: Fans have been known to suffer strained necks watching Western Connecticut women's basketball games.
___
The secret to success? It might be to appear on the Rutland Herald podcast, The Inside Pitch.
Fresh off her appearance as our podcast guest, Proctor's Olivia Valerio had one of the best games of her career at Salve Regina University.
Coming off the bench, Valerio made the most of her 31 minutes in a 63-54 victory over St. Lawrence University. She scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds, had a steal and blocked a shot.
___
There is Green Mountain magic in Waterville, Maine. Rutland's Noah Tyson is averaging 11.8 points per game for the Colby College men's basketball team and Middlebury's Keagan Dubar is scoring at a clip of 14.2 points a contest for the Colby women's basketball team.
___
Who is Baltimore's top star of all time: Johnny Unitas, Brooks Robinson, Jim Palmer, Gino Marchetti ...?
Maybe the competition isn't quite as intense when you are asking about Baltimore, Vermont. Certainly, Chelsea McAllister is at or near the top of the list.
The Springfield High graduate is working on a nice senior season at Springfield College where she is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for the 7-5 women's basketball team.
___
The Little East Conference is one of the most highly regarded NCAA Division III baseball leagues and there was another testament to that when the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper released its NCAA Division III preseason poll recently. UMass Boston was ranked No. 9, Southern Maine No. 12 and LEC newcomer Castleton was among teams receiving votes.
___
Harbingers of spring: Truck Day, that glorious day when the Red Sox truck full of equipment leaves Boston for Fort Myers is Feb. 4, just a month away. ... The first 2019 Masters commercials have already aired during the Bowl games. .... The Daytona 500 is Feb. 17. ... Castleton University's baseball opener is on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles against Whitworth University.
