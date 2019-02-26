Tournament time is on the horizon — the boys pairings will be made on Monday — and teams are making their moves in statewide indexes as well as the Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings.
In Division IV, the Poultney team many pointed to at the dawn of the season has won its last four, recaptured the top spot in our D-IV rankings and moved to second statewide in the indexes. The Blue Devils just beat Proctor for the second time, as did West Rutland.
Mount St. Joseph moved to No. 8 overall in the power rankings with Monday's win over Mill River and remains on course to grab the top seed in the D-II tourney. But watch out for Montpelier, which has won its last seven and is on the Mounties' heels in the race for the top seed.
There was also significant movement in D-I. With Rice beating Mount Mansfield on Monday, streaking Rutland High School (five straight wins) slipped past the Cougars into the top spot in our rankings, while surging CVU jumped three spots to No. 4.
This week's top 10:
1. Rutland (2) 14-4. Rutland is back to winning big again — by 29 over Mount Anthony, by 17 over Mill River and by 15 over Brattleboro in its last three games.
2. Rice (3) 17-1. The Green Knights' 60-55 victory at Mount Mansfield should pretty much clinch the top seed in Division I tournament.
3. Mount Mansfield (1) 16-3. The Cougars' three losses are to Rice (twice) and Rutland.
4. CVU (7) 12-7. The Redhawks' 3-0 week included a road win at Burlington and Monday's 73-56 romp over Essex.
5. St. Johnsbury (5) 12-6. The Hilltoppers are turning into a .500 team and that's no way to go to the playoffs.
6. Essex (6) 10-8. The Hornets are 0-3 in their last three games against winning teams.
7. Brattleboro (4) 10-8. An 0-2 week means the Colonels have got to recapture some momentum for the tournament.
8. MSJ (9) 14-5. The surging Mounties have won their last seven.
9. Middlebury (15-3). A home loss to BFA-St. Albans last week does not bode well for the Tigers' playoff prospects.
10. Burr and Burton (10) 13-6. The Bulldogs won their last two but close the regular season at Rutland on Friday.
On the bubble: Montpelier, Mill River, BFA-St. Albans.
Division II: 1. MSJ 2. Mill River 3. Montpelier 4. U-32 5. Lake Region
Division III: 1. Williamstown 2. Hazen 3. Thetford 4. Peoples 5. Windsor
Division IV: 1. Poultney 2. Danville 3. Twin Valley 4. West Rutland 5. Proctor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.