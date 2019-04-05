There is a sprinkling of high school games this weekend and next week we go full bore.
Many schools block out April vacation week, which I don't agree with but that's a whole other story.
Anyway, here are 10 things I would love to see this spring season:
1. Green Mountain Union High School moving back to Greven Field in Cavendish for softball.
This one won't happen but it should. The Little Fenway replica is a gem.
2. Teams playing good fundamental and smart baseball and softball.
It's hard to believe players that make millions don't know how to play the game. Mookie Betts getting thrown out at third base on Thursday is a play you can't rationalize in any way. The Red Sox needed four runs and it was the ninth inning, meaning his potential run meant absolutely nothing by itself. It was just plain stupid.
It's great when we can see the game played intelligently and when the high school kids do it the right way it makes a baseball purist smile.
3. All the other schools catching Poultney's softball spirit and making the games an event. You know: Star Spangled Banner, concession, programs, music, announcing the batters. Too often spring sports get the short end of things. They shouldn't.
4. The things between the lines that make for classics. Games going down to the last out. Spectacular diving catches with the game on the line. Most of all, pitchers throwing strikes. Please, strikes.
5. Players getting into the games between innings. Everyone cheering their teammate. All aware of the situation at hand, calling out the number of outs.
6. School records broken in track and field. Records are made to be broken.
7. A big crowd at a tennis match that comes down to the final point.
8. Warm weather. Sometimes it seems as though we don't get it until the playoffs arrive. Well-played baseball and softball come much easier when we at least get into the 60s.
9. More Saturday doubleheaders. It only makes sense to squeeze as much as we can out of a good day in a season where the schedules are so compact.
Those split doubleheaders where the Brattleboro baseball team would come to town and play Rutland before driving across the city to play Mount St. Joseph made for great days.
When Wilmington and Whitingham had teams, each team would play Proctor and West Rutland on the same Saturday. Great times.
I loved it when neighboring rivals Black River and Green Mountain played a doubleheader at each team's park.
One of the best from long ago: Glenn Carter's Proctor baseball team making the long trip into Franklin County and playing Richford in the morning and Enosburg in the afternoon. Nothing like it.
Who knows, we might get some late-season twinbills out of necessity.
10. Sportsmanship, especially on the part of the fans.
There is a shortage of umpires and officials in all sports and one of the main things driving them out is unruly behavior.
It is pretty amazing how few arguments there are in high school tennis where the players make their own line calls.
But game officials are often subject to far more abuse than they should ever receive.
They are trying to get it right. They really do not care who wins. But they will make mistakes. Anyone would.
