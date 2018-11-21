Five members of undefeated Division I state champion Bellows Falls, and the Terriers’ coach, topped the all-Marble Valley League field hockey A Division first team. Division II runner-up Burr and Burton claimed three spots on the A Division first team while Division II semifinalist Otter Valley had three players selected to the all-MVL B Division first team.
While not a playoff team, Fair Haven earned a top honor when goalie Jordyn Howard was named the B Division first-team goalie.
A Division
First team
Abbe Cravinho, forward, Madison Streeter, link, Molly Kelly, forward, Halle Dickerson, halfback, and Madi Joy, halfback, Bellows Falls; Kalin Noble, forward, Brattleboro; Amber Rachele, left wing, Brianna Mayne, left inner, and Charleigh Carthy, left midfield, Burr and Burton; Greer McCarty, forward, and Kennedy Mullen, forward, Hartford; Savannah Rogers, goalkeeper, and Alison Simmons, defense/sweeper, Mount Anthony; Francie Ettori, center midfield, and Ella Beraldi, forward, Rutland; Coach of the year, Bethany Coursen, Bellows Falls.
Second team
Mya McAuliffe, defense, Rachael Rooney, multiple positions, Natalya Forkin, goalie, and Grace Frost, Brattleboro; Julia Fillion, right wing, Burr and Burton; Bailey Cameron, goalie, Hartford; Molly Cohen, defense, Mount Anthony; Haley Lassen, midfield/center full, and Stefanie Allen, midfield, Rutland.
B Division
First team
Jordyn Howard, goalie, Fair Haven; Sophie Markowski, center midfield / forward, Alia Edmunds, forward, and Gabriella LaGrange, center fullback, Otter Valley; Paige Congdon, midfield, and Natalia Dorcely, midfield, Springfield; Hannah Wood, midfield, Angelina Bigwood, center forward, and Alyssa Slocum, Windsor; Khara Brettell, right midfield, MacKenzie Yates, left wing, and Lili Sorrentino, left inner, Woodstock; Coach of the year, Jody Wood, Windsor.
Second team
Elinor Ross, goalie, Otter Valley; Kaeli Bennett, center half, Windsor, Kelly Gebhardt, left midfield, Woodstock; and Kaelie Peoples, fullback, Springfield.
