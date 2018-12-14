WESTMINSTER — Riding momentum from Wednesday night’s four-point victory at home over Long Trail, the Bellows Falls Terriers boys basketball team welcomed rival Springfield to their dog house on Friday night and beat the Cosmos 57-40 to improve to 2-0.
For BF, Isaac Wilkinson had a game-high 16 while Ryan Kelly added 15.
Noah Zierfus led 0-3 Springfield with 14 points while Sam Presch added nine.
GIRLS BASKETBALLRandolph 30, Mill River 27
NORTH CLARENDON — Kasie Mills and Sara Rea had eight points apiece for Randolph and the Galloping Ghosts sneaked past Mill River 30-27 in a non-league girls game Friday.
Randolph is now 3-0.
“They were a Final Four team last year and they only lost one player,” said Mill River coach Ken Webb.
Mill River fell to 1-2 but had a solid chance to win.
“We missed a lot of shots. We make two more and we win,” he said.
Randolph led at halftime 15-10.
Katelyn Schutt had 10 points and Molly Bruso seven for the Minutemen, who will visit Windsor on Monday.
Arlington 48,
Black River 19
LUDLOW — Undermanned Black River trailed 20-7 at halftime and fell 48-19 to Arlington in Marble Valley League basketball Friday.
“On Tuesday we’ll have 11 players,” said coach Howie Paul. Until the rest of the squad has the required 10 practices, the Presidents are playing with seven, including an eighth grader and an exchange student playing for the first time.
“We are young but we’re getting better every time out.”
Arlington’s Haley Matteson was the chief antagonist with 15 points on five of the Eagles’ eight 3-pointers. Skyler Nolan and Gilian Calkins added 11 each for the 1-3 Eagles.
Black River, 0-2, was led by Hope Kelley with eight points.
Black River will host MSJ on Tuesday.
Woodstock 64,
Poultney 15
WOODSTOCK — Forty turnovers and foul trouble sank youthful Poultney in a 64-15 loss to Woodstock in girls Marble Valley League play Friday night.
While disappointed with the Blue Devils’ performance in the third game of the year, coach Todd Hayes was happy that they didn’t quit.
“They played hard. We played everybody and they kids got a lot of out it,” he said.
Cassidy Mack led the Blue Devils with five points and Grace Hayes added three.
Emma Tarleton led 1-1 Woodstock with 22 points.
“Woodstock is much improved this year,” coach Hayes said.
Poultney will host Leland & Gray next Saturday.
