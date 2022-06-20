Otter Valley’s Riley Keith notched her 100th strikeout of the season against Brattleboro. There was a brief celebration recognizing the accomplishment and she went on to finish the season with 152 strikeouts.
Keith is also a standout on the field hockey field for the Otters.
She mentioned to softball coach Kelly Trayah that she felt she was a better field hockey player than a softball player.
“I said to her, ‘I beg to differ.” Trayah said.
It’s little wonder Trayah responded that way. The numbers that Keith amassed for the 2022 softball season are staggering.
She was clearly about a lot more than strikeouts. She batted .600 with a .723 on-base percentage. She had 11 doubles, three triples and a home run. She also led the team in runs scored, RBIs and stolen bases. Just for good measure, she pitched a no-hitter this spring.
“She is a complete player and a good kid at that,” Trayah said.
She is also the Rutland Herald Softball Player of the Year.
It was a season that Keith longed for. The wait was a long one. She was nagged by injuries her freshman year, had her sophomore season taken away by COVID and missed a good portion of her junior campaign while coming back from ACL surgery.
Now that Keith is gone, the Otters still might be pretty good in the circle for several years. That is because Keith has been diligent in working with pitchers in middle school.
“She is a leader. She works with our younger players, helping them to learn to pitch” Trayah said.
“The funny thing is that during summer ball, she didn’t pitch. She played outfield,” Tayah said.
It has been quite a school year for Keith. She shared the Rutland Herald’s Field Hockey Player of the Year accolade with her cousin and Otter Valley classmate Alice Keith.
This time, the honor is all Riley’s.
She will be missed. Her graduation leaves a big void in the circle and in the lineup.
But Trayah believes she might well be back next spring, coaching the Otters up in a game that she loves.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
