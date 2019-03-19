Have things ever changed in Rutland, once the second-largest city in Vermont but now working its way down the ladder.
Far fewer people live here now than in the 80s and 90s. Empty storefronts dot the downtown area. Everyone talks about how high the tax rates have climbed and God knows we’ve got more than a few potholes on our city streets.
But there’s still an indomitable spirit here.
Where businesses close, new ones always seem to pop up. Officials from one end of the state to the other are investigating or implementing means of keeping our kids in Vermont once they graduate college. There are construction jobs to be had and General Electric, a cornerstone of our economy, is hiring. The Paramount makes weekend after weekend a downtown entertainment event and local law enforcement is making progress against the plague of the drug trade.
The streets ... well, they are still our streets but it cannot be denied that we hold dear high hopes for the place we love to call home.
Some of this spirit and pride is tied to commerce and economy, but much comes from our youth on the sporting fields, diamonds and courts, and there’s been plenty to celebrate there.
Just this winter, the Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team hauled a huge throng of fans to Barre to watch the Mounties win their first Division II state title in seven seasons.
MSJ’s crosstown neighbor, Rutland High School, broke a 50-year title drought in 2017 with the first of two straight boys state basketball championships and were just two possessions away from winning a third.
Vermont’s high school basketball Player of the Year from 2017, Rutland High’s Noah Tyson, dazzled the New England Small College Conference this winter as its Rookie of the Year.
The MSJ basketball girls just had their four-year run atop D-IV end and across town the Rutland girls were a whisper away from joining this year’s D-I Final Four.
Rutland High’s Dakota Peters won his second straight state wrestling championship this winter, this on top of last fall’s football season where he had more than 1,700 yards rushing.
Next spring, there will be three former Rutland High School golfers — Drake Hull, Jared Nelson and Logan Broyles — playing for the same Division I program at UConn, where former Raiders star Max Major is now an assistant coach. Hull won his second straight Vermont Amateur last summer and has a great shot at another this July with the tournament returning to his home Rutland Country Club. Last August, Hull and Nelson — Nelson still a teenager — won the prestigious Pierce Invitational at RCC.
Rutland won its eighth state football title under Mike Norman just three seasons ago and last fall he coached a very raw group all the way to the state finals, bringing the city on an unexpected joy ride.
The Rutland High cheerleaders are piling up state championships like cord wood (five straight and counting) and just won their second New England title.
The Rutland girls hockey team won its first state title two years ago and the Raiders could be getting ready to challenge again with a team that will be largely sophomores next year.
And let’s not forget:
While the MSJ girls fell short this basketball season, West Rutland stepped up and won its third state crown under Carl Serrani, who coached Westside to a softball championship last spring.
Marble Valley League coach of the year Jack Rogers brought a raw Mill River boys basketball team to this year’s D-II Final Four.
Poultney boys basketball went to the D-IV finals after beating West Rutland in a game that could have changed with just two more possessions. But for a preseason injury and one during the season, the Blue Devils might be wearing a crown today. And, that same West Rutland team they beat will be one we’ll be talking about a lot next preseason.
The Division IV county basketball rivalry among MSJ, West Rutland and Proctor in girls hoops continues to fascinate and it’s been joined by an equally competitive county rivalry in boys hoops among Poultney, Proctor and West Rutland.
Mill River, MSJ, Otter Valley and Fair Haven have a tremendous D-II boys hoop rivalry going and it shows no signs of slowing down.
The Poultney football team gave Woodstock a run for its money in the last state championship and will start the 2019 season as the D-III preseason favorite.
The Fair Haven boys added to their list of D-II football titles with one in 2017.
The Castleton University women’s hockey team had a great season-ending kick that brought the Spartans a victory away from an NCAA Tournament berth.
The Castleton baseball team is one of many Spartans programs in its first year competing in the Little East Conference, after having won five straight titles in the North Atlantic Conference.
I might have omitted a reason or two to smile about our local sports (forgive me if I missed you) but you get the picture.
The bottom line is, this is not a time to be pining away for the Good Old Days.
In our little world of sports at the very least, you’re watching them right now.
