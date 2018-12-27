Rutland High School came out popping in 3-pointers and it looked like business as usual at Keefe Gym on Thursday night. But when that well ran dry and St. Johnsbury showed itself capable of shutting down the Raiders’ inside game, the Hilltoppers rode away to a sobering 54-42 victory.
St. Johnsbury held Rutland to a mere 13 points in the middle periods and improved to 3-1, getting the kind of offensive balance Rutland has been working toward.
Asom Hayman-Jones led the St. Jay attack with 15 points, followed by Logan Wendell with 12, Dylon Bunnell with 10 and Alex Carlisle with nine. The Hilltoppers led 29-19 at the half and 41-27 through three periods.
“They had their way with us. They’re a very good team,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “They came in here with a good game plan and they just took it to us.”
Jacob Lorman made two treys to stake Rutland to a 6-0 lead but the Raiders then missed 17 straight from beyond the arc. Lorman finished with 23 points and Jamison Evans added 12, with 10 coming after the Raiders were in a big hole. Lorman had 10 points in the first period but only 14 through three periods.
“The key for us, I think, is we’re pretty athletic and, especially with certain combinations, any of our kids could guard anyone to get maybe where we weren’t able to in recent years with Michael’s kids, to make switches and get to Jamison and get to Lorman,” said Hilltoppers coach Dave McGinn.
“We want to make five guys beat us. We let two guys beat us in the first game against Rice and we’re trying to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he said.
While not chasing the Raiders around the perimeter for deep 3s, St. Jay used its quickness to take away the baseline drive. The Hilltoppers worked hard to erase inside passing lanes and collapsed on shooters when the Raiders did get the ball deep so they could neither go up strong nor kick the ball back outside.
So all too often Rutland resorted to the 3-ball.
“We don’t want to shoot that many 3s,” said Wood.
“I didn’t think we showed determination: we settled. We made a couple shots early and got off to a great start and then we just settled. The ball doesn’t move from side to side and we make it easy for people to guard us and it just caught up to us. But they’re a good team; they did a nice job.”
A Bunnell trey kicked off SJA’s 14-5 second period and Hayman-Jones and Carlisle finished it by converting stickbacks for the 41-27 lead. The Hilltoppers scored the first eight points of the fourth period as Rutland’s shooting woes extended to just about every range, pressing the advantage to 49-27.
It was just a plain tough night for the red crew, which has another challenging matchup at CVU on Saturday.
Wood was asked what he’d like to see in that game that he didn’t see Thursday.
“We just have to play with more energy,” he said. “I think we need to play better as as a group. Guys know who Jacob and Jamison are and we need other guys to make shots and get good shots and I don’t think we did that tonight.”
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
