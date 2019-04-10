Simmons College, which plays in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, of which Norwich University is a member, announced this week that it will discontinue its women's basketball program. The Sharks weathered the past season primarily fielding nine players.
These are difficult times for small schools, as Rutland County residents know all too well with the impending shuttering of College of St. Joseph and Green Mountain College after this school year.
It hits all students hard and athletes are trying to find the right fit all over again both on the playing fields and courts, as well as in the classroom.
Arlington's Riley Lane is one of those. She played soccer and basketball at GMC and will soon decide where she will be playing and studying next year.
She will either play basketball and possibly soccer at Chatham University in Pittsburgh or College of St. Elizabeth in New Jersey, where she would play both sports. She is still sorting out information and will make that decision this week.
___
These aren't just tough days for small college athletes. The job of the high school athletic director is no picnic this time of year.
Games and practices get postponed with regularity by rain as fields recover from the Vermont winter.
Just one of many examples: Fair Haven and Springfield decided to flip sites for a game recently when Fair Haven's softball diamond wasn't ready. But then Springfield's diamond was made unplayable by the elements so the game was still scratched.
"I have come to think this is just normal in Vermont," Fair Haven Athletic Director Ali Jones said.
But it could be worse. Jones said the school's softball diamond had an inch or two of ice on it at this time last year, so this is an improvement.
The Slaters were able to use the Skyline facility, an indoor complex in Fair Haven, in recent seasons but that has been shut down. Now, Fair Haven teams are relegated to the school gym when they can't practice outdoors.
Wednesday morning, the Herald received this email from Jones: "Unfortunately, we are going to have to cancel our V BB game vs. Springfield today. Our field took in a lot of water last night making our already iffy field, unplayable today."
It is the type of message that athletic directors send out many more times than they would like to this time of year.
The Central Vermont Civic Center, at the base of the hill going up to U-32 High School in East Montpelier, is one place getting plenty of use these days.
Another antidote for the cruel April weather is a Florida trip. Baseball teams like Northfield, Oxbow, Mount Abraham and BFA-Fairfax have taken advantage of a Florida trip in past seasons.
This year, Otter Valley will be practicing at Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida, April 12-17.
This is the first time the Otters have done this. They will spend four days at the baseball complex and play in some scrimmages.
Jones said doubleheaders are an option that is being discussed.
"Doubleheaders are OK for softball but not so much for baseball," she said, the difference being the pitch count rules in baseball.
When it comes down to the later weeks of May, when teams are running out of days before playoff applications must be in, doubleheaders become necessary.
That was the case when Terry Farrell's Green Mountain softball team hosted Springfield and boarded a bus after the game to go to Townshend for another game against Leland & Gray.
That's spring sports in this corner of the world.
___
One game that was able to be played Wednesday was the boys lacrosse game on the artificial surface at Burr and Burton Academy, where Rutland was the opponent. Turf is a precious commodity in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.