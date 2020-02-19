Six turnovers and zero points in the first quarter for the Poultney girls basketball team served as a clear indicator the Blue Devils were in for a rough night at McDonough Gymnasium on Wednesday against Mount St. Joseph.
The Mounties of MSJ (11-8) pulled away with a 38-25 victory over Poultney (5-12) in their last regular season home game, thanks in large part to 18 forced Blue Devil turnovers.
"I talked a little bit before the game, we need to dictate how the action happens and not have it dictate us," said Mounties coach Bill Bruso.
A 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter saw MSJ capitalizing off of poor passes and a lack of energy from the young Poultney group. Mounties sophomore Meghan Cole started her nine-point night with a 3 with 4:33 remaining in the quarter.
The Blue Devils had several good looks at the basket but were mostly unsuccessful at finding the bottom of the bucket. Junior guard Grace Hayes landed the first field goal for Poultney with 3:58 left in the half.
Hayes was the bright spot for the Blue Devils, leading the game in scoring with 12 points off a 4-for-4 night from 3-point-range. The second quarter showcased Hayes' ability to drain the long ball, as she hit two to make it a 16-10 deficit at halftime.
Her father, also the coach for Poultney, Todd Hayes, was proud of his daughter's ability to play through injury.
"Her ankle's bad right now and she kind of resorted to (shooting)," he said. "She's worked on her shooting a lot, but she's more of a slashing guard."
A five-second violation to start the half for MSJ was followed up by a minute and a half of possession for the Mounties, recording three offensive rebounds and still not finding a bucket after a missed 3 by Cole bounced across the baseline.
MSJ senior Selina Wilbur found her first and only points after a jump shot in the paint bounced five times off the rim and luckily fell through the net.
Following an 8-0 run made possible off of made free throws and a 3 from sophomore Tiana Gallipo, MSJ led Poutney 26-15 at the end of the third.
The fourth got off to a hot and heavy start after a 3 from MSJ's leading scorer on the night, junior Jillian Perry. The forward ended up with 10 points going 4-for-5 from the free throw line.
Cole found a trailing Perry with a difficult backward pass to take a 34-20 lead with 4:24 to play in the game.
With four minutes to play, Grace Hayes banked in her fourth three of the game.
Two made free throws from Gallipo brought her scoring total to five after the Mounties dribbled and passed the ball around for over 1:30.
Despite the win, Bruso wants more offensive production from his girls as they await their final game of the regular season at Arlington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
"I wasn't really pleased with our offense. I guess we're not seeing what we want to run right now," Bruso said. "We know what we want to run and we're not always finding it. That's still a work in progress, but fortunately, we still have another game to keep working on it before the playoffs start."
As for Poultney, coach Hayes' girls look to end a five-game losing streak on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against Black River.
