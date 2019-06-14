WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Eighteen of the top recently graduated high school baseball players from Vermont have been selected to represent the state against New Hampshire in the 2019 Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday, June 22, at the Maxfield Sports Complex.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced its roster Friday.
The 2019 Vermont team consists of: Colby Brouillette (C), BFA St. Albans; Zach Paul, (IF/OF), Black River; Adam Newton (IF/RHP), Brattleboro; Daniel Hatheway (IF) and Chandler Pouk (IF), Burr and Burton; Ian Parent (1B/LHP), Aiden Johnson (IF) and Tyler Skaflestad (IF), Champlain Valley; Robby Meslin (OF) and Tyler Millette (C), Essex; Aaron Szabo (OF), Fair Haven; Wyatt Cameron (IF/RHP), Middlebury; Becket Hill (IF/RHP), Mount Mansfield; Josh Beayon (1B/LHP), Otter Valley; Cody Grant (OF/RHP), Oxbow; Matt Guyette (IF/RHP) and Griffin McDermott (IF/RHP), Rice; and Justin Aker (OF), Rutland.
The Vermont coaches are Nick DeCaro (Danville), Shawn French (Oxbow), Edward Lewicki (Burr and Burton) and Roy Sargent (Missisquoi Valley).
The Green Mountain State's squad is made up of student-athletes from 13 different high schools from all corners of the state and represents all four of the state’s divisions. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced later.
This is the second straight year the classic will be played at the Maxfield Complex with pre-game festivities starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by the first pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests. Admission is free.
Originally held from 1983 to 2004, the Twin State Baseball Classic returned to the diamond in June 2015. Vermont won a pair last season, 8-1 and 10-3, the first sweep since its resumption, after the two teams split six one-run games in the three previous years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.