BURLINGTON — The absence of Anthony Lamb was glaringly obvious Wednesday during the University of Vermont’s 74-61 loss against UMBC in men’s basketball action.
The America East clash was a rematch of last year’s conference tournament, when the Retrievers stunned the Catamounts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Vermont had high hopes entering the 2019 showdown, but prior to the opening whistle, Lamb was scratched from the lineup in order to take part in concussion protocol.
Everett Duncan carried the Cats on his back during early stretches, leading to a quick double-digit lead and off-setting the unexpected loss of Lamb (20.6 points, 7.5 rebounds this season). But the Retrievers caught up before the break and started the second half with a 14-0 run. The Cats never recovered, kissing their six-game winning streak goodbye.
The top contributors for UMBC (12-9) were Joe Sherburne (20 points, four rebounds), Jose Placer (14 points, six assists, four rebounds) and Arkel Lamar (13 points, seven rebounds). Teammates Sam Scwietz (nine points, five rebounds), K.J. Jackson (eight points) and R.J. Eytle-Rock (five rebounds) provided key balance. Ernie Duncan (22 points), Everett Duncan (16 points), Stef Smith (11 points) and Isaiah Moll (nine rebounds) powered Vermont (15-5).
A trio of Everett Duncan 3-pointers and another by Smith gave UVM a 12-2 lead. Ernie Duncan’s 3-pointer midway through the first half kept the Catamounts comfortably in front, 25-16. UMBC answered with six unanswered points before Ernie Duncan made two foul shots with 7:24 left in the opening half, extending the lead to 27-22.
Burlington native Ben Shungu made a layup with 4:02 on the clock for a Vermont 29-24 lead. Sherburne responded with a 3-pointer and Placer tied the game at 29 with 2:22 left in the first half. Shungu made a 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining and Ra Kpedi blocked a layup attempt by Placer with 10 seconds left. But Brandon Horvath ended the half with a 3-pointer, sending both teams into the break with the score knotted at 32.
It was all UMBC to start the second half, leaving UVM coach John Becker searching for answers. Lamar dropped in a long-range shot for a 41-32 lead with 14:02 remaining and Sherburne followed with a hook shot. Moments later, Smith fell to the ground after a defensive scramble, allowing Placer to make a wide-open attempt from 3-point range for a 46-32 advantage.
Vermont finally ended the dry spell when Everett Duncan went 3 of 3 from the foul line with 12:15 remaining.
Ernie Duncan made his fourth 3-pointer with 4:14 remaining and Moll went coast to coast for a layup 30 seconds later, prompting UMBC to call a timeout with the score at 60-52. Following the short break, Jackson and Eytle-Rock made layups on back-to-back possessions for a 12-point cushion. A basket by Placer offset two foul shots by Duncan, putting even more pressure of Vermont to take risks at both ends of the floor. Vermont repeatedly fouled UMBC during the final two minutes and the Retrievers left nothing to doubt.
Vermont is 14-3 against UMBC at Patrick Gym and leads the all-time series 32-6. Last winter, UMBC’s Jairus Lyles made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and lifted the Retrievers to a 65-62 win over Vermont in the America East title game. It snapped UVM’s 23-game winning streak against UMBC, and the Retrievers later became the first No. 16 seed in NCAA Tournament history to beat the top seed by eliminating Virginia.
UMBC will travel to play New Hampshire at 1 p.m. Saturday. Vermont will visit Stony Brook the same day at 7 p.m.
NOTES: Ernie, Everett and Robin Duncan all started for the Catamounts, marking the second time three brothers have started a NCAA Division I game. …Most of Vermont’s leading scorers rested at the end of the first half due to foul trouble. …The Catamounts climbed up the mid-major rankings Monday after breaking into the top 25 last week.
