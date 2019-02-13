Rutland native Trevor Cassidy has been signed to a professional contract by Rugby United New York for the 2019 season.
Cassidy attended Rutland Senior High School and began playing rugby at age 14 with Rutland Rugby Club. He has played on the Under-19s and the Men’s Club sides. At age 19, he moved to New York City and played with New York Rugby Club. He then went to Australia and played with the West Brisbane Bulldogs and to Cape Town, South Africa, in 2012 to play with Villager RFC. He then returned to New York and resumed playing rugby.
In 2013, he was selected to play in the Americas Rugby Championship in British Columbia with the USA Selects. He switched his New York allegiance to Old Blue and has continued with the team ever since. While with Old Blue, the team advanced to the USA Rugby Club Nationals quarterfinals in 2014, he has played on the American Rugby Premiership side and won the 2018 Elite Cup after an undefeated ARP campaign.
Cassidy's rise through the rugby comes despite never playing age-grade or college rugby, and he did not appear for RUNY during the exhibition season in 2018. His ties to Mike Tolkin, who coached the USA Selects and after a strong fall campaign with Old Blue, resulted in his signing with RUNY for 2019.
“I was thrilled to see a professional competition within the US that the rugby community rallied behind," Cassidy said. "I know there’s a huge market for rugby in the states and all that it needs is exposure. I expect that this season, RUNY and rugby as a whole will win over plenty of new fans and maybe even some kids who are the league's next superstars.”
Cassidy, 31, is a fitness trainer for Crunch Fitness in New York. He is the son of Tim and Cathy Cassidy.
