The 6-2 Vermont men’s basketball team will embark on a two-game road trip to face Yale on Sunday before visiting Cincinnati on Tuesday.
The 3 p.m. game against the Bulldogs in New Haven, Conn., will air on NESN. The matchup with the Bearcats will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m. The Catamounts defeated the Bulldogs in their last three meetings. Yale has held opposing teams to 34.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 34.3 percent.
Two forwards will be on display as Anthony Lamb and Vermont will take on Paul Atkinson and Yale. The senior Lamb has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games. Atkinson, a junior, is averaging 15 points over the last five games.
The Green and Gold will face Cincinnati for the first time.
Five Vermont players set career scoring highs during Wednesday’s 93-44 victory over Gallaudet. The Catamounts extended their home winning streak to 10 games and bounced back from a 72-67 loss against Rider, which used a 17-0 run to rally past UVM.
Vermont 6-foot-11 center Daniel Giddens recorded 17 points and eight boards against Gallaudet following a 7-of-10 shooting effort from the floor. Teammate Ryan Davis added 17 points and 10 rebounds, thanks to a 7-of-11 shooting performance. Duncan Demuth and Eric Beckett contributed 10 points apiece in the victory.
The Catamounts have also defeated St. Bonaventure (61-56), Bucknell (66-63), Boston University (62-47), St. John’s (70-68) and Central Connecticut State (81-49). Defending NCAA champ Virginia held off the Cats, 61-55.
The Bulldogs are 5-3 and own a two-game winning streak after beating Western Michigan (73-51) and Bucknell (81-61). Yale defeated Baylor in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament before suffering a 71-64 loss to Duke. Last Year the Bulldogs entered the Big Dance as a No. 14 seed and nearly upset No. 3 LSU during a 79-74 defeat.
Cincinnati has been to the Final Four six times, winning back-to-back national championships in 1961 and 1962. The Bearcats have made nine straight NCAA Tournament appearances, suffering a 79-72 first-round loss to Iowa last season. Cincinnati (4-2) recently earned an 81-77 victory over Valparaiso and will host UNLV on Monday.
The Cats’ non-league slate features six opponents who finished in the top-100 of last year’s NCAA rankings: Virginia, Cincinnati, Lipscomb, UNC Greensboro, St. John’s and Yale. Vermont will open league play against Stony Brook on Jan. 8.
