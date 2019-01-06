Castleton women's hockey hits the road this week in search of a win to get its season back in gear.
The Spartans came close to getting it again Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the Manhattanville Valiants in the consolation round of their WSYB /Catamount Radio Invitational at Spartan Arena.
Endicott won the tournament 4-3 in overtime against SUNY-Canton, scoring twice late in the third period to force the extra session.
The weekend served up two one-goal losses to Castleton (4-9-2), which got its only goal Sunday off the stick of defenseman Samantha Munroe after the Valiants had taken a 2-0 lead.
All-tournament selection Nicole Mensi scored twice for Manhattanville, which skated home with an 8-2-2 record while Castleton dropped its fifth straight game.
"I still think we're one of the best teams if we stick to our systems. We just have to make sure we do that for the entire game," said Spartans coach Mike Venezia.
"We've got to be a little more consistent."
This Wednesday's game is at winless Bowdoin and Friday's is at Suffolk, which beat Castleton 4-2 earlier this year. On Saturday the Spartans will host New England College, who they beat 3-1 on the road.
The Spartans came out looking like they were going to take down the Valiants on Sunday in a first period when their first and third lines threatened frequently. But Taylor Elias had 10 of her 19 saves and Mensi had the go-ahead goal.
"We really came out firing in the first period," Venezia said. "We were using each other and being supportive of each other. In the third period we were really motivated but unfortunately we came up a little bit short."
Mensi broke loose for her first goal at 4:20 from right out in front, slipping a wrister past Rylie Wills (24 saves). Tianna Lopes and Ellis Smith assisted.
That lead held through the middle period when the Spartans attack broke down and the Valiants limited them to just three shots.
"We were doing a lot of individual stuff," Venezia said.
Mensi did it all on her own in the third when she went end to end, circled behind the Castleton net and stuffed the puck in on Wills' glove side.
Castleton answered almost immediately, scoring on its fourth power-play chance. Munroe fired a wrist shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle that caromed in off Elias for Munroe's first goal of the season. Casey Traill and Courtney Gauthier earned assists.
The Valiants presented Castleton two more power plays in the final 11:02 but Castleton could not convert, even after pulling Wills out of goal for the last minute.
NOTES: Castleton first-line forward Jade Remillard earned a spot on the all-tournament team. … Mensi was an all-tournament selection last year when Castleton beat Manhattanville in the finals.
