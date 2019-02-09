BURLINGTON – Junior forward Anthony Lamb logged his fifth double-double of the season with 26 points and 14 rebounds as the University of Vermont men’s basketball team earned a 67-49 victor over Albany on Saturday.
Vermont stands at 19-5 on the year and 9-1 in the conference standings. The Great Danes watched their three-game winning streak reach an abrupt halt, falling to 8-16 overall and 3-6 in league play.
“We have shot well on this homestand and it was a fun game,” Vermont coach John Becker said. “It’s not rocket science: When guys are in a rhythm and shooting like that, you’re kind of just along for the ride. It was a fun atmosphere to play in and we will take a comfortable win over your rival any day.”
The first half was a defensive battle as UVM held a 15-12 lead at the eight-minute media timeout. The Great Danes jumped out to an 8-4 advantage by the 14:48 minute mark but the Catamounts clawed back with an 11-4 run.
The Green and Gold started to heat up from long range and buried three straight 3-pointers to extend their lead to 24-14 with four minutes left in the half. In the final three minutes of the period, Albany scored seven of the last 10 points and cut Vermont’s lead to 30-21 heading into the intermission.
The Catamounts opened the second half with a 17-7 surge, fueled by 12 points from Lamb and two 3-pointers from Ernie Duncan Vermont padded its lead to 47-28 at the 14-minute mark.
The lead grew to as large as a 27-point margin with 9:23 remaining but UAlbany used the long ball to draw within 58-40 two minutes later. The two rivals traded baskets for the rest of the contest as the Cats won their fourth straight game.
Lamb recorded his double-double on 10 of 19 shooting and he made all four foul shots. The junior also blocked four shots.
Ernie Duncan followed with 16 points, four assists and two steals for UVM. He made 5 of 8 attempts from the field, including a 4-of-7 effort from 3-point land. Everett Duncan added 12 points and two boards off the bench. He also found his outside stroke with a trio of 3 pointes. Ernie, Everett and Robin Duncan – all siblings - combined for 31 points, eight 3-pointers and eight assists.
UVM has won the last seven meetings with UAlbany and improves to 31-14 in the all-time series.
The Cats own a 19-5 overall record and 9-1 mark in conference play for the third consecutive season. The 19-5 record is the fifth in school history and the 9-1 start in league play is the eighth in program history.
Vermont will host New Hampshire at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
