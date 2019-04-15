Vermont's Boston Marathon Finishers
Name;Age;Hometown;Time
Todd Smith;44;Bristol;2:34:46
Turner Zamore;35;South Hero;2:44:11
Hayden Bunnell;26;St. Johnsbury;2:51:41
Joe Noonan;51;Burlington;2:53:44
Chris Hebert;45;South Burlington;3:01:05
Alex Hall;32;East Thetford;3:01:37
Jacob Dowman;24;Springfield;3:02:02
Thomas Firlik;39;South Burlington;3:02:05
Neal Graves;36;Stowe;3:06:20
Seth Jackson;28;Berlin;3:10:38
Jason Baer;41;South Bulington;3:14:09
Kristen Naum;25;Burlington;3:14:42
Benjamin Bunnell;25;Essex;3:15:25
Stacey Spillane;49;Shelbune;3:16:27
Kimberly Lord;39;South Hero;3:17:20
Jeffrey Jodoin;50;Milton;3:20:00
Phil Oldham;51;Lincoln;3:24:30
Mariana Wingwood;32;Waterbuy;2:24:37
David Edry;50;Manchester;50;3:25:08
Nick Persampieri;59;Montpelier;3:26:47
Emily Levan;46;Northfield;3:26:49
Jessica Jackson;35;South Hero;3:29:11
Jessica Chapman;41;Bennington;3:30:29
Amelia Andeson;23;Burlington;3:32:06
Laura Motter;38;Williston;3:31:21
Mari Walsh;29;Burlington;3:33:06
Meagan Boucher;28;St. Johnsbuy;3:34:59
Helen Newton;27;White Rive Jct.;3:35:13
Darcie Renzulli;47;Jericho;3:35:19
Karissa Mcdonough;43;Waterbury;3:39:21
Corey Barrett;48;Waterbury;3:43:16
Phillip Krajewski;71;Barre;3:46:52
Tiffany Teaford;52;Peru;3:47:20
Jamie Sheahan;31;South Burlington;3:47:36
Anne Treadwell;51;Burlington;3:49:26
Seth Jensen;45;Essex;3:51:29
Jennifer Freeman;44;Peru;3:52:49
Karen Oppenheimer;45;Shelburne;3:52:54
Jim Westrich;55;Norwich;3:55:32
Sandy Colvin;50;Montpelier;3:56:54
Jeff Byers;61;Middlebury;3:57:48
David Keating;57;Jericho;3:58:40
Tracy Benedict;40;Jericho;4:00:34
Arthur Gwozdz;62;Westford;4:00:50
Christine Kogut;48;Charlotte;4:03:37
Verlaine Edwards;50;S. Albans;4:03:39
Michael Moore;48;East Haven;4:03:51
Maxine Stent;55;Brattleboro;4:06:01
Robyn Adler;56;Burlington;4:09:19
Linda Bahnson;53;Addison;4:12:19
Edward Zylka;59;South Burlington;4:15:55
Lois Sparks;60;Vernon;4:17:43
Carrie Shamel;39;Colchester;4:18:07
Jan Rancatti;58;Readsboro;4:21:01
Robert Linck;61;Hinesburg;4:21:16
Kathy Iwasaki;60;Alburgh;4:23:16
Toshiharu Furukawa;71;Essex Jct.;4:26:19
Zeke Zucker;75;Jeffersonville;4:29:09
Nancy Heydinger;58;Vernon;4:30:18
Nancy Johnston;63;Guilford;4:30:53
Chris Cassidy;38;East Fairfield;4:35:52
Holly Rainville;60;Jericho;4:36:34
Lisa Marks;45;Proctorsville;4:36:39
Nancy Dorn;60;Quechee;4:37:31
Jill Everett;37;Williston;5:07:06
Lora Miele;52;Ludlow;5:16:37
Kiley Pratt;22;New Haven;5:23:49
Matthew Smith;48;Montpelier;5:29:41
Brooke White;40;Richmond;5:38:38
Alexander Storey;24;Plainfield;5:47:31
Jennifer Benoure;37;Milton;5:50:12
Julia Llugvall;36;Colchester;5:50:14
Nicole Dexter;27;Arlington;5:58:44
Kristen Murner;45;Barre;6:03:41
