Vermont Tournaments
BASEBALL
Division I
Quarterfinals
CVU 11, Brattleboro 2
Rice 6, St. Johnsbury 3
Colchester 4, South Burlington 3
Saturday, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: No. 15 BFA-St. Albans (5-10) at No. 10 Mount Mansfield (9-8)
Semifinals
Tuesday, May 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: No. 4 Rice (14-4) at No. 1 CVU (16-1)
Game 13: Winner game 11 at No. 6 Colchester (12-5)
Division II
Quarterfinals
Otter Valley 10, Bellows Falls 0 (5 innings)
Harwood 6, Lamoille 5
Enosburg 7, Missisquoi 5
Fair Haven 13, Mount Abraham 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 13: No. 4 Harwood (10-3) at No. 1 Otter Valley (17-1)
Game 14: No. 3 Fair Haven (12-5) at No. 2 Enosburg (13-2)
Division III
Quarterfinals
White River Valley 9, Windsor 0
Thetford 11, Hazen 1
Green Mountain 11, Randolph 7
Saturday, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
Vergennes 6, Oxbow 3
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: No. 4 Thetford (11-4) at No. 1 White River Valley (16-0)
Game 12: No. 3 Vergennes (13-5) at No. 2 Green Mountain (14-2)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
Black River 9, Sharon 1
Proctor 7, Blue Mountain 2
Danville 15, Poultney 0 (5 innings)
Arlington 9, Rivendell 3
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 4 Proctor (7-6) at No. 1 Black River (11-4)
Game 8: No. 6 Arlington (7-8) at No. 2 Danville (7-5)
SOFTBALL
Division I
Quarterfinals
Essex 5, Brattleboro 4
BFA-St. Albans 11, Mount Anthony 5
Missisquoi 8, Rutland 7
Lyndon 9, CVU 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (14-3) at No. 1 Essex (15-1)
Game 13: No. 3 Lyndon (17-0) at No. 2 Missisquoi (17-1)
Division II
Quarterfinals
Mount Abraham 23, Randolph 2
Fair Haven 7, Springfield 1
Otter Valley 6, Rice 2
U-32 16, Enosburg 9
Semifinals
Tuesday June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 13: No. 6 Fair Haven (11-6) at No. 1 Mount Abraham (14-4)
Game 14: No. 6 U-32 (9-6) at No. 2 Otter Valley (14-4)
Division III
Quarterfinals
BFA-Fairfax 26, Peoples 4
Richford 4, Green Mountain 3
Oxbow 10, Leland & Gray 2
Saturday, June 1, noon
Game 7: No. 6 Windsor (7-9) at No. 3 White River Valley (13-2)
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 5 Richford (9-5) at No. 1 BFA-Fairfax (15-2)
Game 9: Winner Game 7 at No. 2 Oxbow (15-1)
Division IV
Quarterfinals
West Rutland 24, Twinfield 5
Danville 30, Twin Valley 0
Blue Mountain 23, Poultney 2
Black River 11, Proctor 8
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Blue Mountain (8-7) at No. 1 Danville (11-1)
Game 7: No. 6 Black River (7-8) at No. 2 West Rutland (16-1)
BOYS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
South Burlington 7, Middlebury 0
Essex 6, U-32 1
Burlington 7, Mount Anthony 0
Stowe 5, St. Johnsbury 2
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 3 p.m.
Game 13: No. 4 South Burlington (11-2) at No. 1 Stowe (11-0)
Game 14: No. 10 Essex (9-5) at No. 6 Burlington (12-3)
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I
Quarterfinals
CVU 5, Essex 2
Burlington 6, BFA-St. Albans 1
South Burlington 7, St. Johnsbury 0
Stowe 7, Mount Anthony 0
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 3 p.m.
Game 12: No. 4 Burlington (11-4) at No. 1 CVU (12-1)
Game 13: No. 3 Stowe (9-2) at No. 2 South Burlington (12-3)
Division II
Quarterfinals
U-32 7, Harwood 0
Burr and Burton 7, Otter Valley 0
Montpelier 7, Bellows Falls 0
Semifinals
Friday, May 31, 3 p.m.
Woodstock 4, Montpelier 3
U-32 6, Burr and Burton 1
Finals, TBA
Game 6: No. 2 U-32 (11-1) at No. 1 Woodstock (13-0)
LACROSSE
Girls Division I
Quarterfinals
South Burlington 13, CVU 11
Rutland 17, Brattleboro 11
Rice 16, BFA-St. Albans 9
Saturday, June 1, 3 p.m.
Burr and Burton 16, Middlebury 8
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 4 Rutland (12-4) at No. 1 South Burlington (17-0)
Game 10: No. 3 Rice (12-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (13-3)
Division II
Quarterfinals
Vergennes 7, Woodstock 6 (2OT)
Hartford 15, Lamoille 3
St. Johnsbury 8, Green Mt. Valley 7
Saturday, June 1, 4:30 p.m.
Winner Game 8: No. 7 Stowe (7-7) at No. 2 U-32 (10-3)
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 4 Hartford (11-5) at No. 1 Vergennes (15-0)
Game 10: No. 6 St. Johnsbury (7-7) vs. winner Game 8
BOYS
Division I
Quarterfinals
CVU 15, Rutland 5
Essex 8, Woodstock 7 (OT)
South Burlington 6, BFA-St. Albans 4
Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.
Burr and Burton 18, Mt. Mansfield 10
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 6, 4 p.m.
Game 11: No. 4 Essex (12-4) at No. 1 CVU (15-1)
Game 12: No. 7 South Burlington (10-6) at No. 3 Burr and Burton (15-3)
Division II
Playdowns
Quarterfinals
Hartford 9, Stratton Mountain 3
Harwood 11, Green Mt. Valley 5
Saturday, June 1, 4 p.m.
Milton 9, Spaulding 8
Stowe 3, Otter Valley 2
Semifinals
Tuesday, June 4, 4 p.m.
Game 10: No. 8 Milton (6-11) at No. 4 Stowe (11-4)
Game 11: No. 3 Harwood (11-3) at No. 2 Hartford (12-4)
